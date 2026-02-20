



Alert troops of the Indian Army successfully thwarted a terrorist infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir.





The incident unfolded in the early hours of 19 February 2026, when suspicious movements were detected near Nathua Tibba, prompting a swift response from vigilant soldiers.





Based on precise intelligence inputs and continuous surveillance, the White Knight Corps identified the intruders attempting to breach the border.





Troops immediately engaged with calibrated fire, effectively foiling the bid without suffering casualties on their side. No confirmation of terrorist casualties emerged immediately, as the area remained under intense monitoring.





Following the engagement, Indian forces repositioned assets to dominate the terrain comprehensively. Integrated ground and aerial surveillance was intensified to track any residual threats. A high state of operational alert persists across the entire sector to deter further incursions.





This event underscores the persistent vigilance required along the LoC amid ongoing tensions. Rajouri has witnessed multiple such attempts historically, highlighting the sector's strategic vulnerability. The Army's proactive measures, driven by robust intelligence, prevented potential disruptions to regional stability.





In a related development, security forces dismantled a terror module in Rajouri, arresting Sachin Pamma from Nowshera. The joint operation by the Army's Counter Insurgency Force Romeo and Jammu and Kashmir Police uncovered smuggled Turkish TISAS Zigana and Chinese Norinco TT-30 pistols, along with magazines and ammunition. Investigations reveal the suspect's links to Pakistan-based handlers involved in cross-border arms trafficking.





Such coordinated actions reflect seamless inter-agency collaboration in counter-terrorism efforts. By neutralising infiltration and weapons supply lines, forces have bolstered security in Jammu and Kashmir. These operations reaffirm India's resolve to maintain peace through unwavering defence postures.





