



The Indian Army has recently issued a Request for Information (RFI) for the procurement of a Drone Interception System (DIS), marking a significant step in bolstering its counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) capabilities.





This move addresses the exponential proliferation of small, low-radar-cross-section (RCS) drones employed for surveillance, attack, and disruption along vulnerable borders. Unlike prior systems focused on electronic jamming or net-firing interceptors, the DIS emphasises kinetic "hard kill" options to physically neutralise threats at close ranges.





The RFI, released in mid-February 2026 by the Ministry of Defence, invites industry proposals for a system that detects, tracks, and engages hostile drones, including swarm formations.





It follows closely on the heels of another RFI for a Drone Catcher System, which prioritises non-lethal drone-launched nets and electronic warfare. This layered approach reflects evolving air defence doctrines amid heightened drone incursions from neighbouring adversaries.





At its core, the DIS must integrate seamlessly into the Army's existing air defence network, providing rapid response against low-altitude, low-RCS targets that evade traditional radars.





The system is envisioned as a modular platform, potentially vehicle-mounted like upgraded ZSU-23/4 self-propelled guns fitted with advanced drone sensors. Deployability across diverse terrains—plains, deserts, and high-altitude sectors such as Ladakh—remains a key requirement.





System Components





The DIS integrates three elements:





Drone Sensor: Electronically Scanned Array (ESA) or better, 360° coverage, tracks 20+ drones, 4 km detection range for 0.01 m² RCS targets.

Ground Control Station (GCS): Laptop/tablet interface for real-time monitoring, targeting, and secure data relay.

Drone Catcher: Net-based interceptor for non-kinetic capture, autonomous operation, plus RF/GNSS jamming and deception.





Technical specifications demand robust detection via active and passive sensors capable of cuing existing air defence guns, kinetic interceptors, or high-power microwave effectors. The DIS should handle multiple simultaneous tracks, prioritising hostile drones for engagement while minimising collateral risks. Integration with command-and-control architectures will enable real-time data sharing, enhancing situational awareness at tactical levels.





Procurement falls under the "Buy Indian" category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure-2020 (DAP-2020), mandating high indigenous content—typically 60 per cent, relaxable to 50 per cent for fully Indian-designed systems. Vendors face open tender scrutiny, with mandatory demonstrations and field trials post-RFI to validate claims. Quantities remain undisclosed, but scalability suggests battalion or brigade-level inductions to fortify forward areas.





This initiative aligns with Atmanirbhar Bharat's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, potentially involving DRDO, public sector undertakings like Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), and private players such as Tata Advanced Systems or ideaForge. International collaboration under Make in India guidelines could accelerate development, drawing on global C-UAS expertise while prioritising local production.





The urgency stems from real-world threats, including cross-border drone-dropped arms and reconnaissance missions along the Line of Control and Actual Ground Position Line. Recent incidents have exposed gaps in legacy systems against cheap, commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) quadcopters modified for malice. The DIS aims to provide a cost-effective, kinetic counter, complementing soft-kill measures like RF jammers and GNSS spoofers.





Field trials will assess performance in electronic warfare-contested environments, ensuring resilience against adversary countermeasures such as frequency-hopping or autonomous navigation. Successful validation could lead to a formal Request for Proposal (RFP) by late 2026, with initial deliveries targeted for 2027-28. This timeline supports the Army's ongoing modernisation, including upgrades to Akashteer and integrated air defence grids.





Broader implications extend to joint operations with the Air Force and paramilitary forces, fostering a unified C-UAS ecosystem. As drone swarms evolve with AI-driven autonomy, the DIS represents a proactive pivot towards multi-layered, technology-agnostic defences. Indian firms stand to gain from technology transfers, spurring innovation in sensors, effectors, and AI algorithms tailored to South Asian threat profiles.





Challenges persist, including miniaturisation for man-portable variants and supply chain resilience amid global chip shortages. Cost-effectiveness will be paramount, balancing advanced capabilities against fiscal constraints in a resource-stretched force. Nonetheless, the RFI signals resolute intent to neutralize the drone menace, safeguarding sovereignty in an era of asymmetric aerial warfare.





Deployable in plains, deserts, and high altitudes, it complements existing counter-UAS like IDDIS and addresses gaps in conventional air defences against cheap, evasive drones. Firms like DRDO, Tata Advanced Systems, or BEL may participate, aligning with prior RFIs for manpack/ground-based C-UAS.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







