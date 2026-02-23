

Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh has revealed that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to conduct 18 space launches in 2026. This ambitious schedule underscores India's determination to maintain momentum in its space program despite recent hurdles.

The announcement, made in New Delhi on 4 February, highlights a significant uptick in activity. Among the 18 missions, six will involve collaboration with private sector entities, signalling a strategic shift towards public-private partnerships in space exploration.





This comes at a challenging time for ISRO. The agency has faced two consecutive failures of its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), an otherwise reliable workhorse that has underpinned many of India's successes since 1993. These setbacks mark an unprecedented stumble for the PSLV, which boasts a success rate exceeding 95 per cent across more than 50 missions.





Singh emphasised that ISRO is responding with rigorous scrutiny. Beyond internal investigations, the failures are undergoing independent third-party appraisal. 'We live in an evidence-based era,' he told reporters, stressing transparency and accountability in resolving the anomalies.





The PSLV mishaps have prompted a pause in launches, with the most recent failure occurring during a mission that aimed to deploy earth observation satellites. Preliminary analyses point to potential issues in the rocket's fourth stage or payload deployment sequence, though official details remain pending the review outcomes.





Despite these blows, ISRO's 2026 calendar reflects resilience. The line-up includes missions for the GSLV MK-III, the heavy-lift vehicle poised for crewed Gaganyaan flights, and small satellite launchers like SSLV, which ISRO is refining after its own teething problems.





Private sector involvement is a key highlight. Firms such as Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, and Pixxel are set to contribute payloads or even launch vehicles. This aligns with India's Space Policy 2023, which opens up the sector to non-government players, fostering innovation and reducing ISRO's monopoly on launches.





Jitendra Singh noted that these partnerships will accelerate technology transfer and commercialise services like earth imaging and communication satellites. Private launches could target niche markets, including small satellites for global clients, positioning India as a cost-competitive hub.





ISRO's broader 2026 goals extend beyond volume. The year will feature progress on the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), Bharatiya Antariksh Station precursors, and lunar sample return missions building on Chandrayaan-3's triumph. Human spaceflight remains a cornerstone, with Gaganyaan test flights slated amid ongoing astronaut training.





The minister's optimism is tempered by realism. He acknowledged the rocket failures as a 'wake-up call' but affirmed ISRO's engineering prowess. Independent reviews, potentially involving international experts, aim to restore confidence and prevent recurrence.





This third-party scrutiny is unprecedented for ISRO, which has historically managed anomalies in-house. It mirrors global practices at NASA or ESA, where external audits enhance credibility, especially for high-stakes missions.





India's space economy, valued at over £6 billion, stands to gain immensely from 18 launches. Success could boost revenues from satellite services, navigation (NavIC), and data analytics, while creating jobs in Bengaluru's space hub and beyond.





Challenges persist, however. Supply chain delays, geopolitical tensions affecting components, and the need for indigenous alternatives to foreign tech loom large. ISRO must also navigate spectrum allocation and orbital debris management as launch cadence intensifies.





Singh's announcement reaffirms government backing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a £30 billion space economy by 2033 hinges on such acceleration, with incentives for private investment via IN-SPACe, the sector regulator.





As ISRO awaits review outcomes, the focus shifts to remediation. Engineers at Sriharikota are dissecting wreckage, simulating failures, and upgrading avionics. A return-to-flight for PSLV could occur mid-2026, paving the way for the packed manifest.





This episode tests ISRO's adaptability. From humble beginnings with Ariane passenger rides to independent heavy-lift capability, the agency has defied odds. The 2026 surge, blending state and private efforts, could mark a new era of Indian space dominance.





