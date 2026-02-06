



Violent clashes broke out in central Dhaka on Friday as government employees demanding the implementation of the Ninth National Pay Scale clashed with police outside Jamuna, the official residence of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.





The incident occurred just six days before a general election, which is expected to usher in an elected government for the first time since the violent unrest of August 2024.





That earlier turmoil forced then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to India, paving the way for a caretaker administration under Yunus to oversee a 'free and fair' poll.





Protesters from across Bangladesh gathered at Shaheed Minar in the morning, marching towards Jamuna while demanding the immediate publication and enforcement of the gazette based on the Ninth National Pay Commission report.





Chanting slogans such as 'there is no rice in the stomach – what development is there in the mouth?', the demonstrators accused the government of neglecting their basic livelihood issues amid rising economic pressures.





By 11.30 am, the crowd had breached police barricades at Shahbagh, pressing forward to the entrance of Yunus's residence.





Police responded swiftly, deploying water cannons, tear gas shells, and sound grenades, while also resorting to lathi charges to scatter the protesters.





Uniformed troops joined the security cordon to block any advance towards Jamuna, heightening the standoff. Several individuals sustained injuries as the confrontations escalated, with reports of chaos in the vicinity.





Tensions peaked when Deputy Commissioner Masud Alam, a senior police officer, challenged a protesting government official, asking: 'Have you come to Jamuna to sabotage the election?'





Protest leaders warned that persistent police aggression could trigger widespread political fallout, with one demonstrator declaring: 'If attacks continue, we will boycott the elections.'





Such a boycott could undermine the credibility of the upcoming vote, already under scrutiny for its timing and fairness.





Police later emphasised their efforts to de-escalate, with Alam stating: 'We are remaining alert so that law and order does not deteriorate. We are talking to the protesters so that they move elsewhere.'





As of Friday afternoon, the areas around Shahbagh and Jamuna stayed volatile, blanketed by heavy security deployments.





Authorities continued to monitor developments closely, aiming to prevent further escalation ahead of the critical election. The protests underscore deepening frustrations among public sector workers, who argue that stagnant wages fail to match inflation and living costs.





This flare-up risks complicating Yunus's mandate to stabilise the nation post-Hasina, as economic grievances intersect with political transitions.





With voting stations preparing nationwide, any prolonged unrest could sway voter sentiment and test the caretaker regime's grip on order.





Based On ANI Report







