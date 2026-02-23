



The Indian Navy is poised to commission INS Anjadip, the third vessel in its Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) project, on 27 February 2026. This event marks a significant step in bolstering the nation's maritime defences, particularly in coastal and littoral zones.





The ceremony will take place at Chennai Port under the Eastern Naval Command, presided over by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff.





Anjadip, aptly nicknamed the 'Dolphin Hunter', has been constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata, exemplifying India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence manufacturing.





This 77-metre-long warship is optimised for shallow-water operations, where traditional deep-water assets often prove ineffective. Its high-speed design, capable of reaching 25 knots, enables rapid deployment for time-sensitive missions.





At the heart of Anjadip's capabilities lies an indigenous suite of ASW sensors and weapons. The vessel features the Hull Mounted Sonar Abhay, a domestically developed system for detecting and classifying submerged threats with precision. This sonar integrates seamlessly with lightweight torpedoes and anti-submarine rockets, allowing the ship to neutralise enemy submarines effectively in contested coastal environments.





The ASW-SWC project encompasses eight such vessels, with Anjadip following the lead ships Ajay and Amrit. These platforms address critical gaps in India's near-shore submarine defence, especially amid rising submarine activities by adversaries in the Indian Ocean Region. GRSE's role underscores the growing prowess of public-sector shipyards in delivering advanced warships ahead of schedule.





Beyond pure ASW roles, Anjadip offers versatility for coastal surveillance, low-intensity maritime operations (LIMO), and search-and-rescue (SAR) missions. Its agility supports sustained patrols along vulnerable stretches, such as the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, where it will primarily operate post-commissioning. This multi-role functionality enhances the Navy's overall operational flexibility.





Strategically, Anjadip's induction aligns with India's response to evolving threats, including Pakistan's pursuit of Chinese Type 039A submarines and China's expanding naval footprint in the Indo-Pacific. By fortifying shallow-water ASW, the Navy safeguards vital sea lines of communication and chokepoints like the Strait of Malacca.





The naming of the ship after Anjadip Island near Karwar—a strategically located outpost off the Karnataka coast—symbolises its intended role in defending India's western and southern maritime frontiers. This commissioning not only augments the Eastern Naval Command's strength but also contributes to a layered defence architecture integrating surface, aerial, and underwater assets.





Technically, the vessel displaces around 900 tonnes and boasts a robust propulsion system for endurance in rough seas. Its sensor fusion includes electro-optical systems for surface surveillance, complemented by electronic warfare suites for threat evasion. Indigenous content exceeds 90 per cent, reducing import dependency and fostering local R&D in sonar and torpedo technologies.





As the third of eight ships, Anjadip's timely delivery—within GRSE's ambitious timeline—highlights efficiencies in India's warship-building ecosystem. Future vessels in the class will incorporate incremental upgrades, potentially including drone integration for extended ASW reach. This project, approved under the Ministry of Defence's strategic plans, reflects a decade-long push towards self-reliance.





ISN Anjadip enhances India's maritime security posture amid geopolitical tensions. It complements larger assets like the forthcoming INS Aridhaman nuclear submarine, creating a balanced force multiplier against sub-surface threats. The Indian Navy now edges closer to its goal of 175 warships by 2035, with ASW-SWC forming a vital shallow-water segment.





Agencies







