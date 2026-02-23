



The United Kingdom has transferred the decommissioned Royal Navy survey vessel HMS Enterprise to the Bangladesh Navy through a government-to-government agreement, signed on 8 February 2026. This Echo-class hydrographic and oceanographic ship, which served actively for two decades, enhances Bangladesh's capabilities in the Bay of Bengal.





HMS Enterprise was laid up at Portsmouth Naval Base following its decommissioning on 30 March 2023, well ahead of its original out-of-service date in 2028. The decision stemmed from escalating maintenance costs and rapid progress in autonomous survey technologies, rendering the vessel surplus to Royal Navy requirements.





Ordered on 19 June 2000 from Appledore Shipbuilders, with Vosper Thornycroft as the prime contractor, the ship was launched on 2 May 2002. She entered service upon commissioning on 17 October 2003, operating from her home port at HMNB Devonport in Plymouth.





This multi-purpose survey vessel revolutionised global hydrographic operations during her career. Equipped with cutting-edge sensors for both surface and underwater scanning, she supported critical tasks including submarine operations, amphibious landings, and mine countermeasures.





The sales contract was finalised at Bangladesh Navy Headquarters in Dhaka. Key attendees included British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke, Defence Attaché Commander Lee Norton, and a UK Ministry of Defence commercial representative.





On the Bangladesh side, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Md. Shafiqul Rahman signed the agreement. Representing London was Ms. Nanise Qalobulawasaikara from the UK Ministry of Defence, with Chief of the Bangladesh Navy Admiral M. Nazmul Hasan also present.





The deal's financial terms remain undisclosed. It allows the structurally sound vessel to extend its service life, while providing the Royal Navy with modest revenue from the disposal.





For Bangladesh, HMS Enterprise will significantly strengthen maritime security in the Bay of Bengal. The ship enables advanced hydrographic surveys, oceanographic research, and new scientific opportunities for local universities.





British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke described the transfer as a testament to "deep trust and strong cooperation" between the two nations. She highlighted the vessel's exemplary service in the Royal Navy and its prospective role in safeguarding a secure Bay of Bengal.





The acquisition supports the UK's broader commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. It bolsters bilateral defence ties at a time when regional stability efforts are paramount.





From Bangladesh's perspective, the vessel fills vital gaps in maritime domain awareness. It also aids humanitarian response, disaster relief operations, and environmental monitoring amid intensifying geopolitical attention on the Bay of Bengal.





The transaction followed months of detailed technical discussions. These involved the Bangladesh Navy, UK Ministry of Defence, and Royal Navy personnel, demonstrating practical maritime collaboration.





This sale fits into wider UK-Bangladesh defence partnerships. It promotes indigenous capabilities and regional security, though specifics on integration timelines or potential upgrades have not been detailed.





As HMS Enterprise gears up for reactivation under Bangladeshi colours, it stands as a symbol of enduring naval interoperability. The move underscores shared strategic interests in the strategically vital waters of South Asia.





