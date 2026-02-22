India's pursuit of a $40 billion deal for 114 Rafale fighter jets from France marks a pivotal moment in its military modernisation efforts.





This government-to-government contract with Dassault Aviation, approved by the Defence Acquisition Council on 12 February, awaits final clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security. Estimated at ₹3.25 lakh crore, it could become the largest procurement in the history of both nations, underscoring the urgency to bolster the Indian Air Force amid evolving threats.





The Rafale's distinctive design—triangular wings paired with forward canards—makes it instantly recognisable, a silhouette now set to dominate Indian skies in greater numbers. For India, the choice offers clear advantages rooted in practicality. The Indian Air Force already operates Rafales, ensuring established ecosystems for training, tooling, and spares logistics.





This familiarity minimises integration hurdles and cuts maintenance costs compared to introducing an entirely new platform. Moreover, prior experience streamlines the bureaucratic procurement process, avoiding the pitfalls that have long plagued defence acquisitions.





The strategic imperative stems from a two-front security challenge posed by China and Pakistan. Operation Sindoor, a recent four-day military exercise, highlighted critical gaps in air power that demand immediate redress. With indigenous programmes like the 83 LCA Tejas Mk-1A, future Mk-2 variants, and the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) facing delays, off-the-shelf solutions like the Rafale become essential stopgaps.





India's squadron strength tells a stark story of depletion. Sanctioned at 42 squadrons for decades under a Pakistan-centric doctrine, the force now operates just 29. Its fleet of around 520 aircraft includes ageing assets: 12 Sukhoi-30 squadrons, three Mirage-2000s, two Rafales, two Tejas, MiG-29s, and Jaguars.





Reaching even the current sanctioned strength requires approximately 250 additional aircraft. Any upward revision for a credible two-front posture would demand hundreds more, amplifying the Rafale deal's significance.





China's aerial dominance exacerbates the asymmetry. Beijing fields over 300 twin-engine J-20 Mighty Dragon fifth-generation fighters in mass production, alongside more than 50 J-35 stealth aircraft. These technological leaps challenge India's numerical and qualitative edges.





Pakistan, with roughly 500 combat aircraft, is ramping up its joint production of JF-17 Thunder jets with China. New Delhi must preserve its superiority over Islamabad while closing the gap with Beijing, making multirole platforms like the Rafale vital for air superiority, strike, and reconnaissance missions.





The Rafale saga traces back over two decades. In 2001, the Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) programme—initially termed Medium Role Combat Aircraft—emerged to replace ageing MiG-21s with 126 modern fighters tailored to regional threats.





Dassault's Rafale triumphed in 2012, outpacing contenders like the Eurofighter Typhoon, Lockheed Martin's F-16, Boeing's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, Russia's MiG-35, and SAAB's Gripen. A $15 billion deal followed in 2014 for 36 flyaway jets and 108 to be assembled by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), promising technology transfer.





Yet, the incoming government scrapped it in 2015, opting instead for 36 Rafales in flyaway condition at $7.9 billion. This pivot discarded local manufacturing and limited technology transfer clarity, drawing criticism for abandoning self-reliance goals.





Fast-forward to 2026, and the projected $40 billion for 114 jets—including weapons and support—reflects inflated costs amid inflation, enhanced packages, and rupee depreciation. Critics note the irony: after rejecting 126 for $15 billion, India returns to Rafale with greater urgency and expense.





Technology transfer remains a sore point. France has withheld Rafale source codes essential for integrating indigenous weapons, radars, and sensors. Similarly, compound semiconductor chip knowhow—once an offset promise—was denied, spurring India's domestic breakthrough in March 2023.





Such guarded secrets underscore fighter jets as emblems of national technological prowess. Engines, avionics, and systems are jealously protected, limiting India's ability to fully indigenise without source access.





India's procurement history is riddled with politics, indecision, and poor coordination. Repeated U-turns have eroded squadron numbers and capability edges. The Rafale approval signals a pragmatic shift, prioritising operational readiness over perfection.





Questions linger on offsets, local content, and private sector involvement. With HAL's track record under scrutiny, could Dassault partner with TATA Advanced Systems or other firms for assembly? The deal's structure will test India's Atmanirbhar Bharat push.





This acquisition aims to arrest decline and project power. By narrowing asymmetries, it fortifies India's deterrence in a volatile South Asian matrix, where air power dictates outcomes in any conflict.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







