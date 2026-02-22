



MKU Limited, the Kanpur-based defence manufacturer renowned for soldier protection systems, is reportedly planning to establish a production facility in Morocco to bolster its foothold in North Africa.





This move aligns with burgeoning India-Morocco defence ties, highlighted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Rabat in September 2025, where key pacts were inked. The company has already pioneered Indian defence presence in the kingdom by supplying ballistic helmets, body armour, night-vision binoculars, and surveillance gear to Moroccan forces.





Morocco's Royal Armed Forces have widely adopted MKU's Kavro MKH/ACH-7 combat helmets, a lightweight ballistic solution weighing 1.2-1.4 kg, marking a major upgrade from legacy models. Such supplies underscore MKU's role as the first Indian firm to embed deeply in Morocco's defence ecosystem, fostering trust and technical synergy.





The proposed facility would likely focus on local assembly or manufacturing of personal protective equipment, reducing import reliance and enabling customisation for desert operations. Morocco's strategic push for defence indigenisation, akin to India's 'Make in India', provides fertile ground, with the kingdom modernising infantry and special forces amid regional tensions.





Recent pacts cover joint exercises, training, counter-terrorism, and cyber defence, with a new Indian Defence Wing in Rabat to drive collaborations. MKU, headquartered in Kanpur with facilities in Mallawan and Rooma, excels in electro-optics and armour, exporting to over 100 nations and protecting 1.5 million soldiers globally.





Its global footprint includes a German unit for EU compliance and plans for Brazil, reflecting aggressive expansion beyond India.





In Morocco, the plant could mirror TATA Advanced Systems' nearby WhAP 8x8 assembly in Berrechid, India's inaugural African defence venture. That TATA facility, spanning 20,000 sq m, imports sub-systems from India for final integration, eyeing African exports.





MKU's initiative promises job creation, skill transfer, and supply chain growth, positioning Morocco as a defence hub. Economically, it taps Morocco's free zones like Kenitra, attracting FDI in high-tech sectors.





It counters balance influences, as Morocco inks deals with Israel under Abraham Accords while deepening South Asian ties. For MKU, Morocco offers gateway to Africa, leveraging proven products like ACH-7 helmets already in Moroccan service.





Challenges include navigating export controls, local content mandates, and logistics from Kanpur. Yet, with Moroccan Army equipped via MKU gear, operational rapport eases entry.





The venture supports India's defence exports, which surged post-2024, aligning with Atmanirbhar Bharat. Timeline remains tentative, but sources hint at imminent announcements amid ongoing diplomacy. This expansion cements MKU's transition from supplier to manufacturer in emerging markets.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)











