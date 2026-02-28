



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Israel has been described as highly successful by Yaniv Revach, the Consul General of Israel to Mumbai.





This marked Modi's third trip to the country, aimed squarely at deepening the already robust ties between India and Israel.





Revach praised the visit as a landmark in bilateral diplomacy. He highlighted the personal rapport between Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling Modi a close friend with a special connection between the two leaders.





The trip yielded concrete results, with more than 17 agreements signed across diverse sectors. These pacts are designed to fortify the relationship, spanning areas such as innovation, agriculture, geophysical exploration, maritime heritage, fisheries, aquaculture, artificial intelligence, education, commerce, and cybersecurity.





During a joint press conference, Modi announced the elevation of India-Israel relations to a "Special Strategic Partnership." He emphasised that discussions focused on injecting new direction and momentum into the ties.





Modi expressed gratitude to Netanyahu for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation. He also dedicated the "Speaker of the Knesset Medal," an honour bestowed upon him, to India's 1.4 billion citizens and the enduring friendship between the two nations.





Revach noted widespread admiration in Israel for India's transformative progress over the past decade. He attributed much of this to the BJP government under Modi's leadership, which has driven remarkable changes.





The visit gains added significance amid a volatile global landscape. Revach stressed its timeliness in forging alliances with Israel, Abraham Accords nations, African countries, and other Middle Eastern states.





This strategic outreach underscores India's proactive diplomacy in the region. The agreements reflect a maturing partnership built on mutual interests in technology, security, and economic growth.





Israelis view India not just as a key partner but as a rising power worthy of respect. Revach's comments echo a broader sentiment of optimism about collaborative potential.





The formalisation of MoUs in Netanyahu's presence signals immediate action. These cover cutting-edge fields like AI and cybersecurity, vital for both nations' future resilience.





Agriculture and fisheries pacts promise practical benefits, leveraging Israel's expertise in water-scarce innovations for India's vast farmlands. Geophysical and maritime deals open avenues for resource exploration.





Education and commerce agreements aim to boost people-to-people ties and trade volumes. With bilateral trade already surpassing $10 billion annually, these could accelerate growth.





Cybersecurity collaboration addresses shared threats in an interconnected world. Both countries, facing digital vulnerabilities, stand to gain from pooled intelligence and tech.





Innovation hubs and joint ventures will likely spawn breakthroughs. Israel's startup ecosystem paired with India's scale could redefine global tech landscapes.





Modi's visit reinforces India's multi-alignment strategy. By prioritising Israel, New Delhi balances relations with the Middle East while advancing indigenous capabilities.





Netanyahu's reciprocal warmth highlights symmetry. Past visits by Israeli leaders to India have similarly yielded defence and tech deals.





Defence ties, though not explicitly mentioned here, form the partnership's bedrock. Collaborations on systems like Barak-8 missiles exemplify this depth.





The Abraham Accords reference signals India's interest in regional stability. Ties with UAE and others via I2U2 complement this Israel pivot.





African outreach fits India's global south leadership. Israel-India synergies could extend development aid there.





Ultimately, this visit cements a "special strategic partnership" poised for exponential growth. It positions both nations as agile players in a multipolar world.





ANI







