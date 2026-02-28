



US diplomat Paul Kapur has reaffirmed the United States' commitment to fostering a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, with India at its heart.





Speaking at Princeton University's 2026 Global India Conference, Kapur, the Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, emphasised the shared strategic imperatives binding America and India.





The State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs shared snippets of his address on X, highlighting Kapur's key message. He stated that the two nations are collaborating to build a more secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific for the peoples of America and India.





This comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the region, particularly concerning China's assertive postures. Kapur's remarks build on his earlier testimony before a US congressional subcommittee on South and Central Asia earlier this month.





In that session, he described India as a vital ally in countering China's growing influence. A robust India, he argued, not only deters Chinese expansion but also safeguards the region from domination by any single hegemon.





Kapur explained that the US objective is not merely to exclude China from the Indo-Pacific. Rather, it seeks to prevent Beijing—or any power—from imposing coercive dominance over the area.





He underscored India's strategic value: its independence and ability to defend its interests carve out a vast portion of the Indo-Pacific from potential Chinese control. This dynamic inherently curbs China's regional hegemony.





An independent India, Kapur stressed, advances US strategic goals by preserving freedom of action across the region. He noted that India's capacity to stand firm economically and militarily diminishes reliance on China.





Kapur highlighted the need for India to bolster its wherewithal in defence, technology, and economic spheres. Such enhancements would solidify its autonomy and resilience against external pressures.





He portrayed a strong, prosperous India as a major strategic victory for the US. By anchoring South Asia and the western Indo-Pacific, India—with its size, location, and dedication to a free and open region—serves as a natural counterweight.





Bilateral ties remain a cornerstone of this vision. High-level engagements like the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue ensure sustained coordination between Washington and New Delhi.





Cooperation extends to defence technology and energy sectors, both bilaterally and via the Quad framework involving the US, India, Japan, and Australia. These efforts persist robustly despite occasional trade frictions.





Recent milestones underscore this momentum. A renewed 10-year US-India defence framework agreement signals long-term commitment. The TRUST initiative further exemplifies trust-building in defence ties. Indian procurement of US drones and liquefied natural gas demonstrates deepening economic interdependence.





Kapur's statements reflect a broader US pivot towards the Indo-Pacific, where India plays an indispensable role. As China flexes its muscles, this partnership aims to promote stability without provoking outright confrontation.





India's role in preventing hegemonic overreach aligns with its own strategic autonomy doctrine. For the US, nurturing such an ally secures vital sea lanes and balances power dynamics.





These developments occur against a backdrop of evolving regional alliances. The Quad's revival and expanded initiatives highlight multilateral approaches to shared challenges.





Kapur's forthright assessment at Princeton reinforces the Biden administration's Indo-Pacific strategy. It positions India not just as a partner, but as a pivotal force in shaping a multipolar order.





As global powers recalibrate, the US-India axis emerges as a linchpin for regional equilibrium. Kapur's vision promises mutual benefits, from enhanced security to economic prosperity.





ANI







