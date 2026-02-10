



ISRO is on the verge of establishing a formal Failure Analysis Committee (FAC) to dissect the causes behind the PSLV-C62 mission's failure on 12 January 2026. This comes nearly a month after the launch from Sriharikota, which marked the second PSLV setback in quick succession.





The space agency has already mobilised an internal Data Analysis Committee (DAC) to sift through vast troves of flight data. Sources indicate that this preliminary group has been poring over telemetry records, ground station logs, and process documents, aligning them into a unified timeline.





With roughly six minutes of high-resolution data—captured at intervals as precise as two milliseconds—the DAC holds a wealth of information on the vehicle's performance right up to the anomaly. This granular detail should pinpoint the precise moment when third-stage troubles emerged.





ISRO Chairman V Narayanan confirmed to reporters that the expert committee is actively analysing the data, though he offered no further specifics. The PSLV-C62 lifted off normally, aced its second stage, but faltered near the end of the third stage (PS3), with unusual disturbances in roll rates leading to a flight path deviation.





This glitch echoes the PSLV-C61 failure in May 2025, raising alarms about recurring issues in the PS3. One scientist emphasised the urgency of probing any connections between the two mishaps, alongside a comprehensive audit of the 33-year-old PSLV platform.





The DAC's remit extends beyond mere data crunching; it must check for systemic links to prior failures and conduct a holistic review of the PSLV's design, manufacturing, and testing protocols. All this will arm the forthcoming FAC with a robust foundation.





Unlike the internally led DAC—chaired by a former ISRO head—the FAC will draw in external experts from beyond the Department of Space. This broader perspective aims to ensure impartiality and thoroughness in identifying root causes and prescribing fixes.





No timeline has been set for the next PSLV launch, originally slated for the first quarter of 2026 and built by the HAL-L&T consortium. It remains on indefinite hold pending the full analysis.





ISRO's caution ripples outward. While a GSLV mission advances under rigorous scrutiny, the planned SSLV launch faces delays, as its second stage mirrors the PSLV's problematic PS3.





Immediately post-failure, Narayanan noted the third-stage disturbances and path deviation, promising swift updates. Now, with the DAC nearing completion, the FAC's formation could materialise within days.





These back-to-back PSLV stumbles underscore the need to revisit the workhorse rocket's reliability after decades of service. The PSLV has flown over 50 successful missions since 1993, but recent anomalies demand corrective action to safeguard India's orbital ambitions.





The FAC's recommendations will likely shape not just PSLV upgrades but ISRO's launch cadence across vehicles. Stringent pre-mission reviews are now standard, reflecting a prudent approach amid heightened stakes for commercial and scientific payloads.





As Bangalore—ISRO's nerve centre—hosts these deliberations, the space community awaits clarity. Resolving PS3 vulnerabilities could restore confidence and pave the way for denser launch schedules in 2026 and beyond.





