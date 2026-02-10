U&C UAS, a Czech Republic-based company, has signed a significant contract with Chennai-based Tunga Aerospace Industries Private Limited for the supply of unmanned aerial vehicles to India.





The agreement, inked on 3 February 2026, marks a key expansion for U&C UAS beyond its primary focus on supporting Ukraine.





It includes the delivery of UAV samples accompanied by a full suite of services, such as professional training for pilots and operators.





This deal builds on initial cooperation between the two firms that began in November 2025 and was formally registered with the Czech Ministry of Defence.





Both parties view the contract as an initial step towards a broader partnership encompassing joint research, development, technology transfer, and eventual production of drones in India.





U&C UAS was founded in July 2022 in Kolín, Czech Republic, by Ukrainian entrepreneurs linked to DeViRo, a firm with roots dating back to 2014 in developing military-grade drones.





DeViRo gained prominence for its Leleka series of reconnaissance drones, which have seen widespread use in Ukraine, and the Bulava family of loitering munitions.





By 2024, U&C UAS had ramped up serial production at its Czech facility, targeting around 100 reconnaissance and strike drones annually.





The company's workforce at Kolín, numbering about 80, comprises mostly Ukrainian specialists, with Czech nationals making up roughly one-fifth.





Among its products are the STORK LR, a long-range reconnaissance drone, and the MACE strike drone, with production and IP rights held fully within the EU.





Former European Commissioner Štefan Füle, once part of U&C UAS management, emphasised priorities like aiding Ukraine while eyeing NATO markets and beyond.





Tunga Aerospace, based in Chennai, India, specialises in aerospace technologies and now enters this collaboration to bolster local UAV capabilities.





The partnership underscores growing defence ties between the EU and India, channeling Ukrainian-honed drone expertise into Asian markets.





While U&C UAS prioritises deliveries to Ukraine amid ongoing conflicts, this Indian venture signals ambitions for Central European and global dominance in medium UAV segments.





Future phases may incorporate interceptor drones, further diversifying the supply beyond surveillance and loitering munitions.





This deal arrives as India ramps up indigenous defence manufacturing under initiatives like 'Make in India', potentially leveraging Czech tech for enhanced border surveillance and tactical operations.





The collaboration promises mutual benefits, with technology transfer enabling Tunga Aerospace to localise production and U&C UAS to tap India's expansive defence budget.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







