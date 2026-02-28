



India's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has unveiled an ambitious plan to produce its own semiconductors within the next four years.





This initiative aligns with the government's SEMICON India Mission, supported by a substantial ₹76,000 crore investment aimed at diminishing reliance on imported chips and elevating India to a prominent position in the global semiconductor industry.





At the heart of this endeavour lies ISRO's Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) in Chandigarh. The laboratory has already engineered the Vikram 32-bit processor, a robust chip specifically designed for the rigours of space missions. It can endure extreme conditions during launches and in orbit, marking a significant stride towards self-sufficiency in critical space-grade electronics.





The government's broader push includes establishing multiple fabrication plants and design centres under the India Semiconductor Mission. These facilities are poised to bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities, ensuring a steady supply of chips for diverse sectors including defence, telecommunications, and consumer electronics.





ISRO's timeline is precise: full-scale indigenous semiconductor production by 2030, or within four years from now. This target dovetails seamlessly with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision of technological self-reliance, reducing India's exposure to international supply chain volatilities that have plagued global markets in recent years.





Complementing ISRO's efforts is the SHAKTI project from IIT-Madras. This initiative focuses on developing open-source, industrial-grade processors using the RISC-V architecture. ISRO's collaboration with IIT-Madras has already yielded success, with aerospace-grade processors successfully booted, enhancing the ecosystem for reliable, home-grown computing solutions.





The strategic imperative is clear. Semiconductors form the backbone of modern technology, powering everything from satellites to missile systems. Indigenous production shields India from geopolitical risks and export restrictions imposed by foreign suppliers, particularly vital for space and defence applications where reliability is non-negotiable.





Economically, this development promises transformative benefits. A thriving domestic semiconductor sector could draw substantial foreign investment, generate thousands of high-skilled jobs, and position India as a formidable contender in the $500 billion global chip market. It would also spur innovation across allied industries.





For space missions, the advantages are profound. ISRO's custom processors are engineered for harsh environments—radiation, temperature extremes, and vibrations—ensuring mission integrity without dependence on overseas vendors. This reduces costs, shortens development cycles, and enhances national security.





A pivotal moment came at SEMICON India 2025 in New Delhi. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the Vikram processor, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving a chip as a symbol of progress. The event underscored robust governmental endorsement for indigenous semiconductor advancements.





The Press Information Bureau has amplified these announcements, outlining India's roadmap to become a 'full-stack semiconductor nation'. Applications span broadband infrastructure, surveillance systems, smart meters, motor controls, and space technology, illustrating the wide-reaching impact.





ISRO's partnership with IIT-Madras on SHAKTI exemplifies collaborative synergy. By leveraging RISC-V's open architecture, these processors offer flexibility and cost-efficiency, ideal for aerospace where customisation is key. Early successes in booting these chips signal readiness for integration into upcoming missions.





In the defence realm, where the user’s expertise lies, indigenous chips could revolutionise missile guidance, UAVs, and satellite reconnaissance. Reliability in extreme conditions aligns perfectly with systems like hypersonic missiles and loitering munitions, fortifying India's strategic posture.





This four-year horizon positions ISRO at the forefront of India's semiconductor renaissance. Parallel efforts in quantum technologies and AI integration in defence will likely draw on these foundations, accelerating indigenous manufacturing across high-tech domains.





Success here could redefine India's role in global space exploration, from Gaganyaan to interplanetary probes. By mastering chip production, ISRO not only safeguards missions but also contributes to a resilient national tech ecosystem.





