



The Singapore Air Show recently showcased regional air power, with Pakistan presenting its JF-17 Thunder Block-III, a Chinese multirole fighter jet developed by Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC).





This 4.0-generation aircraft aims to reduce Pakistan's reliance on Western and Russian suppliers while bolstering ties with Beijing, forming an interoperable ecosystem alongside J-10CE fighters and PL-15E missiles.





Pakistan's fighter programme originated from efforts to 'modernise' its ageing fleet of A-5C bombers, F-7P interceptors, and Mirage-III/5 aircraft in the 1980s. An initial collaboration with US firm Grumman on the Sabre II project collapsed due to sanctions on China in 1989 and Pakistan post-1998 nuclear tests, leading to a 1995 MoU with China for the 'Super 7', later renamed JF-17.





Prototype production began in 2002, with the first flight in August 2003 and operational handover to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in 2009 from PAC Kamra, where Pakistan handles 58% of airframe work and China 42% for avionics and engines. Production at Kamra peaked at around 16-20 aircraft annually in the mid-2010s, calibrated mainly for domestic needs rather than large-scale exports.





The Block-I introduced a glass cockpit, digital avionics, and SD-10 BVR missiles but lacked advanced electronic warfare (EW) and refuelling capabilities. Block II added an in-flight refuelling probe, reinforced wings, and dual-seat JF-17B for training and strike roles.





Block-III features the KLJ-7A AESA radar, tracking 15 targets and engaging four, paired with an EW suite and upgraded RD-93MA engine for better thrust. It carries 3,600 kg of ordnance on seven hardpoints, including PL-15E BVR missiles (over 145 km range) and PL-10 for short-range engagements.





The RD-93 engine, derived from the MiG-29's RD-33, powers the fleet but draws criticism for its 2,200-hour service life—half that of Indian counterparts at 4,000 hours—and vulnerability to sanctions affecting Russian supplies. China offers the unproven WS-13 as an alternative, yet it remains un-adopted for PAF's core units.





In combat, JF-17s debuted in 2010 against Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan in South Waziristan, followed by extensive anti-terror ops in North Waziristan (2014-2017) using guided munitions. It downed an Iranian drone in 2017 and struck Baloch targets in Iran's 2024 Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar.





Post-Balakot 2019, JF-17s deployed REK MK-83 bombs against Indian targets, and in May 2025's Operation Bunyan Al-Marsus, integrated with Chinese systems against India, though the offensive faltered after Indian counter strikes crippled PAF bases.





Internationally, JF-17s performed 389 sorties in Turkey's 2019 Anatolian Eagle against aggressors, flew with Qatari Rafales in 2021, and joined Saudi Arabia's 2025 Spears of Victory with Western fighters. Shaheen exercises with China emphasise networked ops with KJ-500 AWACS and HQ-9 SAMs. A point to note, the HQ-9s failed miserably during Operation Sindoor deadly strikes by Indian armed forces.





Exports target cost-conscious buyers avoiding Western strings: Azerbaijan signed a $4.6 billion deal in 2024 for 40 Block IIIs, unveiled in 2025 parades, including training and logistics. Libya's LNA secured $4 billion for 16 Block-IIIs and 12 Super Mushshaks in December 2025, defying UN embargoes to bolster Haftar.





Nigeria operates three JF-17s effectively against Boko Haram since 2021, while Myanmar grounded its fleet by 2023 due to structural cracks, avionics failures, KLJ-7 radar issues, and engine problems, deeming them unfit.





Production constraints at PAC Kamra—under 20 jets yearly—strain against backlogs of 45+ exports and PAF's need for 250+ replacements, limiting scalability. Crashes, including a fifth in 2024, highlight reliability woes alongside radar resolution issues in dense scenarios and mission computer failures.





Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder has suffered at least five crashes since its induction into the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in 2007, with causes primarily linked to technical glitches, metal fatigue in the airframe, and Russian RD-93 engine failures. These incidents highlight ongoing reliability concerns for the Chinese fighter, despite official reticence (deceit) from PAF on details.





KLJ-7A AESA struggles with closely spaced targets, maintenance, and range, hindering PL-15 use without AWACS, as noted by Myanmar pilots. Compared to India's lighter Tejas with superior thrust-to-weight and manoeuvrability, JF-17 lags in endurance and precision.





Despite hype from Air Shows and exercises, JF-17's export appeal masks substantive gaps: non-transferable interoperability, proven customer issues like Myanmar's grounding, and dependency on sanctioned engines. Pakistan's push yields deals but underscores industrial limits over warfighting prowess.





​IDN (With Agency Inputs)







