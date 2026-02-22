



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has suffered yet another blow to its TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft programme with the loss of a fighter jet in a training accident earlier this month.





Reported by Manu Pubby of The Economic Times, the incident has prompted extensive fleet-wide checks as investigations proceed.





The crash occurred at a key air base during landing following a routine training sortie. The single-seat TEJAS, one of 32 delivered by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), sustained severe damage and is expected to be written off.





Fortunately, the pilot escaped without serious injury, ejecting safely from the aircraft. This marks the third major accident in the TEJAS fleet within two years, raising fresh concerns over the platform's reliability.





The first incident unfolded in March 2024 near Jaisalmer. A TEJAS crashed while returning from a firepower demonstration, plummeting during final approach. The pilot ejected successfully, averting tragedy.





More gravely, the second crash happened at the Dubai Air Show in November 2025. During an aerobatic display, the aircraft went down, and the pilot tragically perished, unable to eject. An official inquiry into that event remains ongoing.





These setbacks come amid delays in delivering the upgraded TEJAS MK-1A variant, which has missed multiple deadlines. The IAF has ordered 180 of these advanced jets from HAL, pinning hopes on them to bolster its depleting squadron strength.





The TEJAS program, India's flagship indigenous fighter initiative, has faced persistent challenges including engine issues, software glitches, and integration hurdles since its inception over three decades ago. The MK-1A promises enhancements like an active electronically scanned array radar and improved avionics, but production lags persist.





In response to the latest crash, the IAF has grounded affected TEJAS units for comprehensive inspections. Sources indicate a focus on landing gear, flight control systems, and structural integrity, with preliminary findings expected soon.





Defence analysts point to human factors, maintenance lapses, or undiagnosed design flaws as potential culprits, though official probes will clarify. The fleet's accident rate—now three losses from a modest operational inventory—contrasts sharply with global peers like the F-16 or Gripen.





HAL, under pressure to ramp up deliveries, has cited supply chain disruptions and certification delays for MK-1A shortfalls. The government’s push for self-reliance via ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ hinges on TEJAS success, yet repeated incidents erode confidence.





This latest mishap underscores broader IAF woes: a squadron count hovering below 30 against a sanctioned 42, compounded by retirements of ageing MiG-21s and Mirage-2000s. TEJAS was meant to plug this gap affordably.





Pilot safety records remain a silver lining, with ejections succeeding in two of three cases. Advanced zero-zero ejection seats have proven vital, but the Dubai fatality highlights risks in high-profile demos.





As investigations unfold, calls grow for independent audits of HAL’s quality assurance. Private sector involvement, via firms like Tata Advanced Systems, could inject efficiency into future builds.





The IAF’s TEJAS roadmap now faces scrutiny. With 83 MK-1A initially ordered (expandable to 97) and talks of 97 more, delays could force reliance on pricier imports like Rafale.





Geopolitically, a robust TEJAS fleet is crucial amid tensions with China and Pakistan. Hypersonic threats and two-front warfare demand reliable light fighters for quick response.





Interim measures may include software patches and enhanced training protocols. The Chief of Air Staff has reportedly briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, signalling high-level intervention.





Rectifying TEJAS woes demands systemic fixes: streamlined procurement, R&D investment, and rigorous testing. India’s aerospace ambitions cannot afford further stumbles.





ET News







