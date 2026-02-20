



French President Emmanuel Macron has endorsed India's ambition to co-produce Rafale fighter jets and assume greater responsibility for their maintenance, describing it as a legitimate step aligned with global defence trends.





Speaking to French media on the sidelines of the AI-India Impact Summit in New Delhi, Macron highlighted India's transition from a mere customer to a strategic industrial partner. He noted that regional powers, particularly China, are rapidly advancing their combat aviation capabilities, underscoring the need for robust defence partnerships.





'The Indians, who are currently customers, want to co-produce with us; we have seen the Rafale here, but they want to co-produce combat aircraft in India. They want to handle more of the maintenance, which is legitimate,' Macron stated, as reported by BFM TV.





Macron emphasised the long-term imperative of such collaborations, predicting surging demand for advanced combat aviation in India by 2040 and 2050. 'This is the direction of history,' he affirmed, pointing to India's evolving geopolitical requirements.





In remarks to India Today, the French leader dismissed potential criticisms of the deal. He argued that it strengthens India's defence posture, deepens Franco-Indian strategic ties, and generates employment opportunities within India.





Macron committed France to maximising Indian involvement, drawing parallels with the Tata-Airbus agreement. 'We are extremely committed to having a maximum number of Indian components and manufacturing a maximum number of critical devices in India. So we will do the same for the Rafale, you can count on us,' he assured.





Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, recently approved the procurement of 114 Rafale Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) for the Indian Air Force (IAF). This marks a significant milestone in bilateral defence cooperation.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh revealed to ANI that these Rafales will be manufactured outside France for the first time, achieving 40 to 50 per cent localisation under the 'Make in India' initiative. The programme proceeds via a government-to-government pact, ensuring transparency and eliminating intermediaries.





A key aspect includes integrating Indian weapons and systems onto the aircraft, which Singh described as a pivotal feature. This aligns with India's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Macron leveraged the India example to exhort European nations to unify their fragmented defence industries. He advocated for a 'European standard' to counter global competition and prevent strategic irrelevance.





'Strategic state decisions must take precedence over corporate interests,' Macron warned, urging Europeans to prioritise unity. 'If we have a sense of history, we have an interest in reaching an agreement right now and having a common model.'





He cautioned against internal divisions, stating, 'The need to have a European standard. We must create a standard together; otherwise, we will have nothing.' This call comes amid Europe's efforts to bolster collective defence amid rising geopolitical tensions.





The Rafale deal exemplifies India's broader defence modernisation drive, emphasising indigenous production and technology transfer. It builds on prior acquisitions, enhancing the IAF's multi-role capabilities against evolving threats in the Indo-Pacific.





France's willingness to localise production reflects pragmatic adaptation to India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, potentially setting precedents for future deals with other global partners. Analysts view this as a win-win, fostering economic growth and interoperability.





As India eyes expanded fleets amid border tensions and maritime challenges, Macron's remarks signal strong French backing. The partnership could extend to joint R&D, further embedding Rafale into India's aerospace ecosystem.





ANI







