Trump signing the Board of Peace charter, Pak's Sharif is one of the onlookers





US President Donald Trump has once again asserted his role in brokering the ceasefire between India and Pakistan during their 2025 military standoff. Speaking at his Board of Peace event, he claimed to have threatened 200 per cent tariffs on both nations to force an end to hostilities.





India has firmly rejected these assertions, insisting that the agreement stemmed solely from direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the Indian and Pakistani militaries.





Trump escalated his narrative by stating that "11 jets were shot down" during the conflict, describing them as "very expensive jets." This marks an inflation from his prior claim of seven jets lost.





The event turned awkward for Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who attended alongside other leaders. Trump singled him out, urging him to stand while recounting the supposed mediation.





"You made that statement," Trump told Sharif, referencing an alleged Pakistani claim that the truce saved "25 million lives." This figure exceeds Trump's earlier estimate of 10 million lives preserved.





Trump detailed his approach: "I got on the phone with both of them... I said, listen, I'm not doing trade deals with you two guys if you don't settle this up." He credited economic pressure over military might for the resolution.





The backdrop to the standoff was Operation Sindoor, launched by India on 7 May 2025. This targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the 22 April Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives.





India has consistently denied any third-party involvement, including from the US, and refuted reports of aircraft losses. New Delhi emphasises bilateral military channels as the path to de-escalation.





Trump's claims form part of a broader pattern. He has taken credit for halting the India-Pakistan conflict more than 80 times since 10 May 2025, when he announced a US-mediated "full and immediate" ceasefire on social media.





He also boasts of stopping eight wars in his second term's first year. Such assertions have drawn scepticism, particularly from Indian officials who view them as distortions of sovereign decision-making.





Sharif's presence at the event highlighted the diplomatic tightrope. While Trump praised the "beautiful" outcome, Pakistan has not publicly contradicted India's denial of external mediation, though Sharif's past statements remain a point of contention.





The tariff threat—200 per cent on both economies—raises questions about its feasibility. India's diversified trade partnerships and Pakistan's fragile economy would have faced severe disruptions, yet no such measures materialised.





Aircraft losses remain unverified. Independent analyses, including satellite imagery and open-source intelligence, reported limited aerial activity with no confirmed shoot-downs on either side.





Operation Sindoor showcased India's precision strikes on terrorist camps, linked to groups responsible for the Pahalgam massacre. The operation underscored New Delhi's doctrine of punitive action against cross-border terrorism.





The DGMO hotline, established post-2003 ceasefire, proved pivotal. A late-night call on 10 May 2025 led to the mutual cessation of hostilities, bypassing international intermediaries.





Trump's repeated storytelling amplifies his "peacemaker" image ahead of domestic political battles. Critics argue it undermines the autonomy of South Asian powers in resolving their disputes.





India-Pakistan tensions persist beneath the surface. Water-sharing disputes, Kashmir militancy, and border skirmishes continue to test the fragile truce.





Global observers note the irony: Trump's tariff rhetoric echoes his protectionist policies, yet the ceasefire's true architects credit de-escalation through established military protocols rather than economic arm-twisting.





As Trump prepares for further engagements, India's steadfast rebuttals signal no shift in its narrative. The episode highlights diverging perceptions of influence in one of the world's most volatile flashpoints.





