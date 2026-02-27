



India's High Commissioner to the Maldives, G Balasubramanian, met with Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi in New Delhi on 27 February 2026 to explore avenues for deepening the strategic and defence ties between the two nations.





The discussions, as highlighted in a post on X by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army, centred on strengthening the India-Maldives strategic partnership amid an evolving regional security landscape.





Both sides reviewed the current security dynamics in the Indian Ocean region, a critical maritime domain for trade, energy security, and geopolitical stability.





They also examined opportunities to bolster defence and diplomatic cooperation, reflecting India's commitment to fostering closer military interoperability with its maritime neighbour. This engagement underscores a renewed phase in bilateral relations, following periods of strain, and signals a mutual intent to counter emerging challenges in the Indo-Pacific.





Earlier on Thursday, Maldives Minister of State for Tourism and Environment, Muaviyath Mohamed, reaffirmed the enduring closeness of India-Maldives ties during an interaction with ANI.





Mohamed emphasised that the two countries, as nearest neighbours, maintain a relationship built on mutual respect and collaboration across multiple domains.





He pointed to ongoing joint efforts in sustainable development, market reforms, and addressing global challenges, which aim to yield benefits for both nations. The long-standing partnership, according to Mohamed, has intensified recently, particularly in meeting frameworks for environmental and developmental targets.





India has emerged as a reliable partner in these initiatives, offering technological advancements, knowledge transfer, and capacity-building support to the Maldives. Mohamed noted upcoming meetings with Indian counterparts at various institutions to tackle shared issues in environmental protection and sustainable development.





Such collaborations, he added, leverage India's expertise to provide solutions for common regional problems, enhancing resilience for both countries.





On the maritime front, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti engaged with Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) Coast Guard Commandant Brigadier General Mohamed Saleem on 18 February.





This naval interaction, as stated by the Indian Navy spokesperson, underscored the strategic significance of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The meeting focused on advancing the strong maritime partnership through enhanced cooperation and professional exchanges.





It built on continued engagements during the upcoming MILAN 2026 multilateral naval exercise, reinforcing commitments to regional maritime security and stability. The participation of the MNDF Coast Guard Ship Huravee in these efforts highlights the Maldives' dedication to improving interoperability at sea.





These developments collectively indicate a multifaceted revival in India-Maldives relations, spanning army-level strategic dialogues, environmental partnerships, and naval collaborations. Amid broader geopolitical shifts, including China's growing influence in the IOR, such ties are pivotal for India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the Maldives' security architecture.





The emphasis on defence cooperation could pave the way for joint training, capacity enhancement, and intelligence sharing, vital for safeguarding exclusive economic zones.





Sustainable development initiatives further complement these efforts, aligning with India's development assistance programmes like the Greater Malé Connectivity Project.





As regional security dynamics evolve—with concerns over non-traditional threats like piracy, illegal fishing, and climate-induced vulnerabilities—these partnerships gain added urgency.





India's role as a first responder in the IOR, demonstrated in past operations, positions it ideally to lead such collaborative frameworks. The Maldives' recalibration of ties post its 'India Out' campaign reflects pragmatic diplomacy, recognising New Delhi's indispensable contributions.





Future avenues may include expanded hydrographic surveys, disaster response mechanisms, and people-to-people exchanges to sustain this momentum.





These interactions herald a robust phase of strategic convergence, essential for peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean littorals.





ANI







