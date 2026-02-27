



The 13th edition of the Indian Navy’s premier multilateral maritime exercise, MILAN, concluded successfully on 25 February in Visakhapatnam.





The closing ceremony took place onboard India’s indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, positioned off the city’s coast. This event marked a significant milestone in fostering naval cooperation among friendly nations.





MILAN, an acronym for Multilateral Naval Exercise, originated in 1995 at the Andaman and Nicobar Command. The inaugural edition saw participation from the Indian Navy alongside navies from Indonesia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. It was conceived in alignment with India’s ‘Look East Policy’ at the time.





Over the years, MILAN has evolved dramatically in scale and sophistication. It expanded with the shift to the ‘Act East Policy’ and the Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) initiative. This growth incorporated island nations from the Western Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and other IOR littorals.





Held biennially, the exercise has grown progressively over two and a half decades. Exceptions occurred in 2001, 2005, 2016, and 2020. The 2001 and 2016 editions were skipped due to International Fleet Reviews, while the 2005 event was deferred to 2006 following the devastating 2004 tsunami.





The previous edition in 2024, also in Visakhapatnam, drew participants from 47 friendly foreign countries across continents.





MILAN 2026 built on this legacy, adopting the theme ‘Camaraderie, Cooperation, Collaboration’. It featured unprecedented participation, including 42 ships and submarines alongside 29 aircraft.





Among these assets were 18 ships from friendly foreign countries. Integral helicopters from these vessels joined maritime patrol aircraft from France, Germany, and the United States. This diverse assembly underscored the exercise’s global reach.





The exercise commenced on 19 February with a harbour phase. This segment included bilateral engagements and an international maritime seminar (IMS). It provided a platform for professional exchanges and strategic discussions.





The subsequent sea phase shifted focus to high-intensity operational drills. Activities encompassed advanced warfare disciplines such as integrated air defence and antisubmarine warfare exercises. Maritime interdiction operations formed a core component, simulating real-world scenarios.





Additional drills covered communication exercises and cross-deck flying operations. These validated seamless coordination among participating navies. Rapid response capabilities were rigorously tested, enhancing interoperability.





MILAN 2026 aligned with the vision of MAHASAGAR—Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. The exercise reinforced best practices in maritime security. It highlighted India’s commitment to regional stability and collaborative defence.





Conducted amidst growing geopolitical complexities in the Indo-Pacific, MILAN strengthened bonds among navies. The participation of INS Vikrant symbolised India’s advancing indigenous capabilities. Future editions promise even greater complexity and inclusivity.





