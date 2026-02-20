



Mumbai-based Manastu Space stands at the forefront of India's burgeoning space technology sector, spearheading the development of green thrusters designed for both satellites and launch vehicles. Founded by IIT Bombay alumni Tushar Jadhav and Ashtesh Kumar, the startup has emerged as a key player in replacing hazardous traditional propellants with safer, more efficient alternatives.





The company's propulsion systems centre around a proprietary fuel known as MS289, a hydrogen peroxide-based blend that eliminates the toxicity associated with hydrazine, long the industry standard. Hydrazine's carcinogenic properties pose significant risks to ground handling personnel and demand costly safety infrastructure, whereas MS289 can be managed in standard laboratory conditions, slashing operational expenses dramatically.





Manastu's flagship offerings include the Vyom 2U thruster, tailored for agile 50-100 kg satellites with 1N thrust, and the iBooster system, delivering 4N for satellites between 100-500 kg. Additional products encompass Sharanga for precision CubeSat control and GP-LAM, a 300N thruster-based active propulsion system suited for upper stages and orbital transfer vehicles.





A landmark achievement came on New Year's Eve 2024, when Manastu successfully test-fired the Vyom 2U onboard ISRO's PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-4 (POEM-4), part of the PSLV-C60 mission that deployed SpaDeX satellites. At an orbit of 350 km, the 30-second firing tilted the platform by 24 degrees, imparting 0.5 degrees per second angular velocity, with onboard systems swiftly regaining control.





This in-orbit demonstration validated the thruster's performance under real space conditions, marking a pivotal step for Indian private sector innovation. The POEM-4 platform, repurposed from the PSLV's fourth stage, hosted 24 experiments from ISRO, startups, and institutions, underscoring collaborative efforts to advance space technologies.





Earlier milestones include the delivery of the iBooster Green Propulsion System to DRDO in December 2024, following four years of research funded by DRDO's Technology Development Fund. Designed for critical operations like orbit raising, station-keeping, and deorbiting, the system boasts optimised thruster design, high-temperature catalysts, and superior efficiency over legacy fuels.





Manastu's innovations promise 50% higher fuel efficiency through elevated combustion temperatures and density, while offering over 20 times the agility of electric propulsion systems. This enables longer mission lifespans, precise debris avoidance, and cleaner burns, aligning with global sustainability mandates amid rising space congestion.





By fostering indigenous solutions, Manastu supports India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision in space, reducing import dependency and positioning the nation as an exporter of green propulsion tech. ISRO and DRDO evaluations for satellite and defence applications highlight the start-up's strategic importance.





The thrusters' non-toxic profile minimises ground handling risks, eliminates special safety suits and chambers, and lowers mission costs, making them ideal for small satellites proliferating in low Earth orbit constellations.





Founded from IIT-Bombay labs, Manastu Space embodies the transition from academia to industry leadership in space safety and logistics. Their focus on debris mitigation and efficient orbital manoeuvres addresses the trillion-dollar space economy's pollution challenges.





Gratitude expressed to ISRO and IN-SPACe reflects robust public-private synergies propelling India's space ambitions. As Manastu scales production, their green thrusters could redefine satellite longevity and launch vehicle precision worldwide.





Ongoing developments signal broader applications, from microsatellite swarms to interplanetary missions, where safety and efficiency converge. Manastu's trajectory exemplifies how Mumbai's deep-tech ecosystem fuels national self-reliance in aerospace.





With products now battle-tested in orbit and backed by defence giants, Manastu Space not only greens satellite propulsion but also accelerates India's leap into a space-faring future.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







