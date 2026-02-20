



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in New Delhi on 19 February 2026, on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.





This encounter underscores the deepening strategic ties between India and France amid rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and digital governance.





The meeting followed Macron's address at the summit, where he praised India's digital transformation as a global benchmark. He highlighted how, a decade ago, a street vendor in Mumbai lacked the means to open a bank account due to absent documentation, yet today such individuals seamlessly accept payments via mobile devices. This shift exemplifies India's push towards financial inclusion.





Macron specifically commended the creation of a digital identity system for 1.4 billion people, coupled with a payment infrastructure processing 20 billion transactions monthly and a health framework issuing 500 million digital IDs. He termed this ecosystem the "India Stack Open Interoperable Sovereign," noting it as an unparalleled achievement worldwide.





The French President's remarks aligned with the summit's theme of technological acceleration. He acknowledged Modi's vision, stating that the event signalled the onset of profound changes driven by AI. Macron expressed gratitude for the hospitality, referencing his 2024 state visit and greeting attendees with "Namaste."





Macron and his wife had arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, 17 February, receiving a warm welcome from Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the airport. Their itinerary then proceeded to Delhi for the summit at Bharat Mandapam, running from 16 to 20 February.





External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised the visit's momentum on X, noting that Modi and Macron would launch the Year of Innovation 2026. This initiative aims to bolster collaboration in defence, space, civil nuclear energy, and now AI.





The India AI Impact Summit 2026 marks the first major global AI gathering hosted in the Global South. It draws leaders, innovators, and policymakers to discuss ethical AI deployment, infrastructure, and equitable growth, positioning India as a frontrunner.





India-France relations have evolved robustly since Macron's 2018 visit, encompassing Rafale fighter jet deals, submarine projects, and joint space endeavours like the Gaganyaan mission. Recent pacts on AI governance reflect shared priorities in regulating frontier technologies.





This Delhi meeting builds on prior high-level interactions, including Modi's 2023 Bastille Day stint as guest of honour. Both nations prioritise "sovereign AI" to safeguard data autonomy against dominant Western models, fostering mutual technological resilience.





The partnership extends to Indo-Pacific security, with France supporting India's Quad engagements and joint naval exercises. Macron's visit reaffirms France's commitment as a reliable defence supplier, amid India's Atmanirbhar Bharat push for indigenous capabilities.





As the summit concludes, expectations rise for concrete AI outcomes, such as joint R&D funds or data-sharing frameworks. This could accelerate India's digital public infrastructure exports via the Global Digital Public Infrastructure Repository.





The leaders' dialogue signals a pivotal phase in bilateral ties, blending innovation with strategic autonomy. Macron's endorsement of India's model may inspire similar digital stacks elsewhere, enhancing New Delhi's soft power in the AI era.





ANI







