



In a development that appeared to underline a cautious thaw in US–China relations, US President Donald Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping hours after Xi had held a video discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin.





The exchanges were publicly acknowledged by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, and Trump later confirmed the call on his Truth Social platform. This marked their first reciprocal confirmation since their prior conversation in November, signalling a possible attempt to steady a complex and frequently tense bilateral relationship.





Trump described the conversation as long and thorough, listing a wide array of topics that he said had been discussed in a positive and constructive manner. He highlighted subjects such as trade, military considerations, the April trip he planned to China, Taiwan, and broader regional and global issues.





In his posting, Trump asserted that “many important subjects” had been discussed and that the overall tone of the dialogue was very positive. He also reiterated his confidence in maintaining a strong personal rapport with Xi, describing their relationship as “an extremely good one” and suggesting that collaboration on a range of issues could yield significant gains for both nations over the coming period.





The call came on the heels of Xi’s own discussion with Putin, during which the Kremlin disclosed that Putin had accepted Xi’s invitation to visit China in the first half of the year.





The timing of these diplomatic moves indicates a concerted effort to engage major powers in dialogue, potentially smoothing areas of friction and de-escalating some of the more contentious topics that have strained relations in recent months.





The Chinese side framed the Xi–Putin conversation as an opportunity to advance mutual understanding and to work towards stable and predictable bilateral and multilateral dynamics.





Within the American political landscape, Trump’s remarks and the stated intent to visit China in April this year suggest a deliberate emphasis on recalibrating the US approach toward Beijing. The former president has long framed his administration’s interactions with China around issues of trade and strategic competition, but the nature and tone of his latest public statements signal a willingness to pursue dialogue alongside competition.





The specifics of what was discussed in the Trump–Xi call remain selectively disclosed, but the emphasis on a broad set of topics points to a comprehensive exchange rather than a narrow, issue-specific conversation.





On the Chinese side, Xi’s public comments attributed to CCTV stressed that bilateral issues could be resolved through mutual respect and steady engagement.





The emphasis on addressing concerns “one by one” and building mutual trust underscores a preference for incremental progress rather than sweeping changes in the relationship. Xi’s outlook for 2026, as quoted by state media, envisages the year as a potential turning point that could see China and the United States move toward a framework characterised by mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation.





This framing aligns with Beijing’s long-standing approach of managing Sino-American ties through stability, predictability, and carefully calibrated engagement.





Analysts have noted that tensions between Washington and Beijing had intensified over tariff measures and other trade-related frictions imposed during the previous year. The narrative around a “fragile trade truce” that arose from a meeting in October, in South Korea, suggests that both sides recognise the value of restraint and dialogue even amidst underlying competition.





The most recent communications appear to be part of a broader effort to stabilise the relationship and to reduce the risk of miscalculation, particularly in sensitive areas such as trade, technology, and regional security.





The reported content of Trump’s Truth Social post—covering topics ranging from trade and military matters to energy, agriculture, and industrial goods—paints a picture of a comprehensive agenda. Trump mentioned specifics such as the potential purchase of oil and gas by China from the United States, agricultural product shipments, and even the scheduling of airplane engine deliveries.





While the public details provided are broad, they signal an intent to frame the bilateral discussion as encompassing both commercial and strategic interests, with potential implications for supply chains, energy markets, and industrial supply dynamics.





Taken together, the exchanges reflect a broader pattern in contemporary diplomacy, where leaders use both direct dialogue and public messaging to shape expectations and signal intent to domestic and international audiences.





The emphasis on mutual respect and steady engagement suggests a preference for diplomacy rooted in stable, incremental progress rather than dramatic shifts or unilateral moves. This approach may aim to reduce volatility in an environment where economic competition, technological rivalry, and geopolitical flashpoints intersect.





Looking ahead, Trump’s stated expectation that the next three years of his presidency could yield “many positive results” in US–China relations will be closely watched by policymakers and markets alike.





Xi’s aspiration for 2026 as a turning point will also be observed for evidence of traction, whether in bilateral trade figures, policy coordination, or confidence-building measures that lower the temperature on contentious issues. The public narrative from both sides points toward a pragmatic path forward, with a shared interest in avoiding escalation while preserving national priorities.





The interplay between Washington, Beijing, and Moscow—illustrated by Xi’s invitation to Putin and Trump’s forthcoming trip to China—highlights a landscape where major powers seek to shape outcomes through dialogue and alliance-building.





The next steps are likely to involve a combination of bilateral negotiations, multilateral forums, and selective concessions aimed at sustaining a stable balance of power, protecting economic interests, and addressing security concerns across multiple theatres.





The recent communications convey a cautiously optimistic tone about US–China relations, tempered by the enduring reality of strategic competition.





The messages from both leaders emphasise the importance of dialogue, mutual respect, and structured engagement as the foundation for a more predictable and cooperative bilateral relationship in the months to come.





