



Prime Minister Narendra Modi exemplified the personal warmth in India-France relations by sharing a car ride with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, en route to the India-France Innovation Forum in Mumbai.





The gesture followed intensive bilateral and delegation-level talks at Lok Bhavan, underscoring the leaders' close rapport amid discussions on innovation, trade, and technology.





PM Modi captured the moment on X, posting: "After the talks and press statements at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai, President Macron and I are on the way to the other programs, which include the India-France Innovation Forum." This informal shared journey highlighted the trust and camaraderie that define their interactions, moving beyond protocol to foster deeper collaboration.





The car ride is emblematic of PM Modi's distinctive diplomatic approach, where personal gestures reinforce strategic ties. It is not an isolated incident; earlier this month, he shared a similar ride with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur, heading to a community event. Modi shared glimpses on X, noting: "Celebrating the India-Malaysia people-to-people connect!"





In December 2025, PM Modi deviated from protocol to personally receive Russian President Vladimir Putin at the airport during his visit to New Delhi. The two leaders then travelled together by car to the Prime Minister's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, signalling robust India-Russia relations amid global tensions.





Last month, Modi extended the same courtesy to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during his two-day official visit to India, sharing a car ride after engagements in Gujarat. This pattern continued in January 2026, when Modi welcomed UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Delhi airport and accompanied him in the same vehicle, strengthening Gulf ties.





These instances reflect Modi's "hug and ride" diplomacy, blending affection with pragmatism to build enduring partnerships. Such moves humanise high-stakes summits, often yielding tangible outcomes in defence, energy, and technology sectors critical to India's growth.





The Mumbai meeting elevated India-France ties to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership," as announced by PM Modi during a joint press conference. He emphasised: "The strategic partnership between the two countries is one of the oldest, and with the help of President Macron, we have deepened the ties and given it more energy in recent times."





Modi described the friendship as having "no boundaries," capable of spanning "from deep oceans to the tallest mountains." In an era of global unpredictability, he positioned the partnership as a pillar for stability and progress, rooted in mutual trust and shared vision.





France, a key defence partner, has supplied India with Rafale fighter jets and Scorpene submarines, while collaborations extend to space, renewable energy, and AI. Macron's visit, his fourth to India at Modi's invitation, builds on prior summits, including the 2023 Bastille Day hosting of Modi in Paris.





President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron will remain in India until February 19, 2026, with engagements spanning Mumbai's financial hub and New Delhi's political centre. The itinerary promises advancements in joint ventures, from Gaganyaan astronaut training to next-generation naval systems.





This rapport arrives at a pivotal moment for India, accelerating indigenous manufacturing under Atmanirbhar Bharat while courting European investment. France's expertise in aerospace and nuclear energy aligns seamlessly with India's ambitions in defence modernisation and clean tech.





As the leaders progress from shared rides to shared futures, the India-France axis emerges as a counterweight to geopolitical flux, promising innovation-driven prosperity for both nations.





ANI







