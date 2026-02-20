New "Monochrome" missile strapped to the winderwing of a Su-57 stealth fighter





Recent photographs have emerged showing the S-71 Monochrome missile mounted on Russia's Su-57 stealth fighter, underscoring Moscow's ongoing efforts to equip its fifth-generation aircraft with advanced munitions.





The images, shared on the Telegram channel Voennaya khronika, depict the missile attached to an external hardpoint of the Su-57. This placement suggests it is designed for integration with the fighter's stealthy airframe, though external carriage may compromise some low-observability features.





Developers appear to have focused intently on minimising radar visibility. The missile's fuselage features smooth, angular contours optimised for reduced radar cross-section, aligning with stealth principles employed in modern precision-guided weapons.









Developed by missile maker, Tactical Missiles Armament Concern the stealth tactical missile is called “monochrome” and designated as S-71M. It is is also classified as a stealth attack UAV and could be guided to its target from the aircraft before striking.





A distinctive V-shaped tail configuration further enhances its low-observability profile. This design reduces radar reflections by avoiding flat surfaces perpendicular to incoming waves, a technique borrowed from aircraft like the Su-57 itself.





Propulsion comes from the TRDD-50 turbojet engine, enabling speeds of up to 0.6 Mach. This subsonic performance suits standoff strikes, allowing the missile to loiter or evade defences without excessive fuel consumption.





The engine's versatility shines through its prior use in established Russian weapons such as the Kh-59M and Kh-101 cruise missiles. Shared components like these streamline production and logistics for Russia's defence industry.





Operational flexibility is a key attribute: the S-71 can function at altitudes reaching eight kilometres or skim terrain at extremely low levels. This sea-skimming and ground-hugging capability helps it penetrate air defences by following radar-blind contours.





Speculation surrounds its potential combat debut. Reports indicate a US-supplied M142 HIMARS multiple launch rocket system was destroyed in Ukraine's Chernigov Region after firing into Russian territory.





Ukrainian forces had used the HIMARS to target Russian positions, but the system fell victim to a precise strike. One prevailing theory attributes the destruction to the S-71 Monochrome, marking a possible early success for the weapon.





If confirmed, this engagement highlights the missile's role in counter-battery operations against high-value mobile threats like HIMARS, which have proven elusive in the ongoing conflict.





The Su-57, Russia's flagship stealth fighter, benefits from such tailored munitions. The S-71 joins a growing arsenal including air-to-air options, enhancing the jet's multirole versatility in contested airspace.





Russia's push for indigenous fifth-generation weapons reflects broader military modernisation amid sanctions. Domestic engines like the TRDD-50 reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, bolstering supply chain resilience.





External mounting on the Su-57 raises questions about internal carriage. Future variants may incorporate conformal designs or ventral bays to preserve full stealth, much like Western counterparts such as the JASSM-ER on F-35s.





The Monochrome's emergence coincides with intensified Russian air campaigns. As Ukraine integrates more Western systems, precision munitions like the S-71 become critical for neutralising threats at extended ranges.





Photographic evidence provides rare insights into the weapon's configuration. The missile's compact size suggests a warhead optimised for high-value targets rather than area saturation.





V-shaped tails, while radar-friendly, may influence manoeuvrability. Paired with the TRDD-50's thrust, they likely enable tight turns for terminal guidance against moving targets.





Russia's defence sector, including firms like Tactical Missiles Corporation, drives such innovations. The S-71 fits into a lineage of low-observable strike weapons tested in Syria and now Ukraine.





Global observers note parallels with NATO developments. The missile's profile echoes concepts in programmes like the US JSM or European FCAS munitions, prioritising survivability in high-threat environments.





Operational altitude range—from low-level dashes to high-altitude cruises—mirrors the Kh-101's profile, hinting at similar guidance suites such as GLONASS or inertial navigation.





The Chernigov incident, if S-71 linked, demonstrates real-world efficacy. Destroying a HIMARS exemplifies the missile's potential to shift artillery duels, protecting Russian advances.





Su-57 integration trials continue amid limited fleet numbers. Serial production ramps could see more S-71 pairings, elevating the fighter's strike role beyond initial air superiority focus.





Challenges persist: sanctions limit avionics and materials, yet Russia's adaptive engineering persists. The TRDD-50's reuse exemplifies cost-effective scaling.





As images circulate, Western analysts scrutinise details for countermeasures. The S-71's low-visibility design may prompt updates to systems like Patriot or NASAMS radars.





The S-71 Monochrome represents a stealthy evolution in Russian air-launched munitions, tailored for the Su-57 and proven—or poised—in combat against peer adversaries.





