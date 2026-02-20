



US President Donald Trump has convened the inaugural meeting of his newly established Board of Peace, voicing a strong desire to include China and Russia among its members.





Speaking to reporters in Washington DC, Trump revealed that invitations have already been extended to both nations, though neither has yet confirmed its participation.





Trump emphasised his personal rapport with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the address. He recounted a previous visit to China, where he was reportedly impressed by a military display featuring soldiers of identical height. "If they put their helmets down, you could have played pool on the top of their heads," Trump quipped, describing the spectacle as "pretty amazing."





The Board of Peace, Trump explained, aims to oversee the United Nations and ensure its effective operation. He pledged US support to upgrade the UN's facilities and bolster its financial stability, underscoring America's commitment to making the organisation "viable."





In a significant announcement, Trump revealed that the United States would contribute USD 10 billion to the board. This funding will initially target reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip, aligning with the board's broader mission to resolve global conflicts and foster international cooperation.





Delegations from over 40 countries attended the meeting, signalling widespread interest. However, prominent UN Security Council members—France, Britain, Russia, and China—chose not to participate. The European Union has also declined a seat, according to reports from Al Jazeera.





India received an invitation but has not publicly responded. The board's structure includes a founding Executive Board featuring Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, as noted by CNN.





Trump first proposed the Board of Peace in September as part of the second phase of a US-brokered 20-point ceasefire plan for Gaza. Positioned as a parallel mechanism to the UN, it seeks to enhance conflict resolution and address pressing global crises through streamlined decision-making and targeted initiatives.





The initiative reflects Trump's ongoing emphasis on deal-making diplomacy, leveraging personal relationships and substantial financial commitments. While the board's oversight role over the UN has sparked debate, its focus on Gaza reconstruction could mark a practical starting point amid protracted regional tensions.





Neither Russia nor China has commented officially on the invitations, leaving open questions about their potential involvement. Trump's upcoming April visit to China may provide further clarity on Beijing's stance.





ANI







