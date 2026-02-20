



Norway's Minister of Digitalisation and Public Governance, Karianne Oldernes Tung, has praised India's remarkable achievements in digital scaling during her address at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.





Speaking on the sidelines of the event on 19 February 2026, she highlighted how even a small nation like Norway, with its advanced digital infrastructure, could draw valuable lessons from India's efforts to digitise a population of 1.4 billion.





Tung expressed deep admiration for the scale and speed of India's digital public infrastructure rollout. She specifically commended initiatives such as digital identity systems, digital wallets, seamless payment mechanisms, and widespread financial inclusion programs that have brought banking services to nearly everyone.





'The work that India has done on digitalisation over the last couple of years—digital ID, wallets, payments, bank accounts for everyone—I'm really impressed by the scaling that you have done here in India with 1.4 billion people,' Tung told ANI. 'Even a small country like Norway can learn a lot from India on this.'





Her visit to India underscores a commitment to bolstering bilateral ties, particularly in emerging technologies and innovative governance models. Tung stressed the need for sustained collaboration between the two countries in the coming years to harness these opportunities.





Congratulating India on organising the AI Impact Summit, Tung lauded the host nation's emphasis on democratic and inclusive artificial intelligence. She noted that Norway, despite being one of the world's most digitised nations, remains committed to global digital equity.





'I want to congratulate India on hosting the AI Impact Summit. They've done a great job, and Norway really supports the priority from India on focusing on democratic AI and inclusive AI,' she remarked. 'Norway is one of the most digitised countries in the world, but we are not satisfied until every country is digitised. That means no country left behind, and that is also a priority of this summit. This has been a good summit so far.'





Tung also referenced the trade agreement signed two years ago between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which includes Norway. This pact lays a robust foundation for enhanced cooperation across key sectors including maritime industries, healthcare, cybersecurity, and digital technologies.





She anticipated that artificial intelligence would permeate these areas, driving transformative advancements. 'The agreement focuses on maritime industries, healthcare, cybersecurity, and, of course, digital technologies. Artificial intelligence will go through all these areas and be important in the coming years. I think here is a good time for Indian and Norwegian collaborations in the years to come,' Tung added.





The AI Impact Summit 2026, hosted by India from 16 to 20 February, is anchored in three foundational pillars known as 'Sutras': People, Planet, and Progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the accompanying AI Impact Expo at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on 16 February.





As the first major global AI gathering in the Global South, the summit has attracted unprecedented attendance, featuring over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 leading AI experts from around the world. It brings together policymakers, technology firms, innovators, academics, and industry leaders.





The event aligns closely with India's AI Mission and Digital India initiative, aiming to convert international AI discussions into tangible developmental outcomes. Tung's remarks signal growing international recognition of India's digital prowess and its potential as a model for scalable, inclusive technology deployment.





