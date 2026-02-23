



Pakistan launched a series of cross-border airstrikes into Afghanistan, resulting in over 80 deaths across seven targeted locations.





The strikes hit militant camps in the provinces of Nangarhar, Paktika, and Khost, according to reports from Geo News citing Islamabad's security sources. This military action marks a significant escalation in the long-standing tensions between the two neighbours.





Islamabad described the operation as precise and accurate, framing it as a retaliatory response to recent suicide bombings in Pakistan. The attacks struck cities including Islamabad, Bajaur, and Bannu, which Pakistani officials attribute to handlers based in Afghanistan. The government linked the perpetrators to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Daesh-Khorasan elements.





Specific sites targeted included New Centre No. 1 and New Centre No. 2 in Nangarhar, the Khwariji Maulvi Abbas Centre in Khost, and several others such as the Khwariji Islam Centre, Khwariji Ibrahim Centre in Nangarhar, and Khwariji Mullah Rahbar and Khwariji Mukhlis Yar in Paktika. Pakistan's State Minister for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, confirmed that nearly 70 militants were neutralised in the operation.





Pakistan employs the term "Fitna al-Khawarij" to refer to the banned TTP, its affiliates, and Islamic State-Khorasan Province. Chaudhry alleged that Afghanistan has become a hub for cross-border militancy, prompting Islamabad to take defensive measures. He highlighted that Pakistan has conducted around 70,000 intelligence-based operations domestically, leading to numerous arrests.





The strikes focused on hideouts in the Barmal area of Paktika province, as well as the Khogyani district of Nangarhar and areas like Ghani Khel, Behsud, and Argoon. Chaudhry invoked the 2020 Doha Agreement, noting that the Afghan Taliban had committed not to allow their soil to be used for terrorism. He accused Kabul's interim administration of failing to uphold this pledge.





Pakistan has pursued both diplomatic and military channels to address its security concerns. Chaudhry called for political unity within Pakistan against terrorism. This latest incursion follows a surge in violence across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.





Tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border have intensified since the Taliban's return to power in Kabul in 2021. In October 2025, border clashes between Pakistani forces and Afghan Taliban fighters led to heavy casualties on both sides. Despite several rounds of talks, de-escalation has proved elusive.





Kabul has consistently denied Islamabad's claims that militant groups operate from Afghan territory. Afghan officials maintain that Pakistan's security issues stem from internal problems. The cycle of accusations and counter-accusations persists, keeping the border region volatile.





These airstrikes underscore the fragile state of bilateral relations, with both nations grappling with militancy and territorial disputes. As violence continues, the risk of further escalation looms large.





