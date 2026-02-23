



In a remarkable display of courage in the rugged terrains of Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, an elite German Shepherd named Tyson from the Indian Army's 2 Para (Special Forces) spearheaded a daring operation that led to the elimination of three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists.





The incident unfolded in the Chhatroo area, where security forces had been engaged in a prolonged game of hide-and-seek with the terrorists.





Tyson, trained for high-risk counter-terrorism missions, crawled into a concealed hideout carved into the unforgiving mountainous landscape. His bold advance prompted the terrorists to reveal their position by opening fire, striking the canine in the leg. Undeterred by the injury, Tyson pressed forward, providing critical intelligence that allowed troops to pinpoint the exact location.





The operation involved a coordinated effort by the Indian Army's special forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Their swift response enabled them to neutralise the hideout with precision, resulting in the deaths of three JeM operatives. Among the casualties was Saifullah, a notorious terrorist who had evaded capture for over two years and survived at least 20 previous encounters.





From the site, security forces recovered two AK-47 rifles, substantial ammunition, and other incriminating materials, underscoring the terrorists' intent to perpetrate further violence. Officials noted that the terrorists had long exploited the dense forests and steep inclines of Kishtwar to dodge patrols, making Tyson's detection pivotal to breaking their evasion tactics.





Local residents expressed profound relief following the operation, hailing it as a significant blow to the terror network plaguing the region. The elimination of these JeM cadres has restored a sense of security in Chhatroo and surrounding villages, which have borne the brunt of intermittent attacks.





Tyson, despite his wounds, was promptly airlifted to a veterinary facility for specialised treatment. Army officials confirmed that the brave K9 is now stable and recovering well, a testament to the rapid medical response and the bond between handlers and their four-legged comrades.





This episode highlights the indispensable role of military working dogs in modern counter-insurgency operations. Tyson's actions echo previous instances of canine heroism, such as the sacrifice of Phantom, a Belgian Malinois, in October 2024. During that encounter, Phantom laid down his life shielding his handler and troops, ultimately enabling the elimination of terrorists in a similar high-stakes scenario.





The success forms part of Operation Trashi-I, initiated in January 2026, which targets terrorist strongholds in Kishtwar's challenging forested and mountainous zones, including Chhatroo, Sonnar, Dolgam, and Dichhar. The campaign has involved intensive searches, intelligence-driven assaults, and joint agency collaboration to dismantle JeM's residual infrastructure.





JeM, a Pakistan-based outfit designated as a terrorist group, has persistently targeted Jammu and Kashmir to destabilise the region. Saifullah's neutralisation disrupts their operational chain, particularly in south Kashmir, where such hideouts serve as launchpads for infiltrations and ambushes.





Security experts emphasise that animals like Tyson embody the evolving integration of technology and tradition in India's defence strategy. These dogs, often German Shepherds or Belgian Malinois, undergo rigorous training in scent detection, area clearance, and combat simulation, proving invaluable where human movement risks detection.





As Operation Trashi-I continues, it signals a sustained push to eradicate terror remnants in Jammu and Kashmir. Tyson's bravery not only saved lives but also reinforces the narrative of resilience against adversity, inspiring both troops and civilians alike.









