



Pakistan's Air Force has launched a series of airstrikes targeting locations inside Afghanistan, marking a significant escalation in cross-border tensions. The strikes hit a religious seminary in the Bermal district of Paktika province, according to reports from Tolo News citing local sources.





This incident unfolded on Saturday, with further attacks reported in multiple areas along the volatile Pakistan-Afghanistan border.





The Pakistani jets also struck the Khogyani district in Nangarhar province, extending the operation's scope. Additional targets included Argun in Paktika, as well as Bahsod and Ghani Khel districts in Nangarhar. Tolo News detailed these as part of a broader campaign involving several precision strikes since Saturday.





Pakistani media outlets, including Geo News, confirmed the airstrikes, framing them as a direct response to recent terrorist activities. Citing Pakistan's Ministry of Information, reports indicated that seven camps and hideouts belonging to Fitna al Khwarij (FAK), its affiliates, and Daesh Khorasan Province (DKP) were hit. The ministry described the operation as executed "with precision and accuracy".





These strikes come amid a wave of suicide bombings in Pakistan, including attacks in Islamabad, Bajaur, and Bannu during the holy month of Ramzan. Pakistan alleges that the bombings were orchestrated by Afghanistan-based leadership and handlers linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Daesh. The government claims responsibility was swiftly assumed by these groups.





Islamabad has repeatedly urged the Afghan Taliban-led interim government to curb the use of Afghan soil by terrorist outfits. In a formal statement, Pakistan expressed expectations that Kabul would honour its obligations and prevent such cross-border threats. It also appealed to the international community to pressure Afghan authorities into upholding commitments from the Doha Agreement.





Pakistan's Foreign Office has adopted a firm stance on the matter. On Thursday, spokesperson Tahir Andrabi declared that Islamabad reserves the right to conduct strikes into Afghanistan to safeguard its citizens. This followed a deadly attack in Bajaur, amid rising tensions.





Andrabi emphasised Pakistan's legitimate demand that Afghan territory not be exploited for terrorism within its borders. "As long as this demand is not met, whilst exercising patience, all options would obviously remain on the table," he stated during the weekly media briefing, as reported by Dawn.





The backdrop to these events includes longstanding mutual accusations. Pakistan faces international criticism for allegedly providing safe havens and logistical support to various terror groups operating regionally. Conversely, Kabul has long accused Islamabad of harbouring militants who target Afghanistan.





These airstrikes underscore the fragility of relations between the two neighbours, complicated by porous borders and entrenched militant networks. The operation's focus on alleged TTP and Daesh-linked sites highlights Pakistan's security priorities, even as it risks broader regional instability.





International observers will watch closely for Afghan retaliation or diplomatic fallout. The strikes could strain the Taliban government's efforts to gain legitimacy, while testing Pakistan's claims of restraint in counter-terrorism efforts.





ANI







