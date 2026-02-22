



India and Brazil have formalised a significant pact to bolster cooperation in regulating pharmaceutical and medical products, exchanging a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between their respective health agencies.





The agreement was signed between India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and Brazil's Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA), representing a key milestone in bilateral regulatory alignment.





The exchange took place at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, where ANVISA's Director-President, Leandro Safatle, and Indian Ambassador to Brazil, Dinesh Bhatia, formalised the MoU in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.





This MoU creates a robust framework for collaboration, focusing on the exchange of information concerning medical products such as pharmaceutical ingredients, drugs, biological products, and medical devices.





It seeks to foster convergence in regulatory practices, deepen mutual comprehension of each nation's systems, and enable coordinated oversight to ensure product safety and efficacy.





Both countries share a commitment to providing their populations with safe, effective, and quality-assured medicines and medical devices, a goal this pact directly supports.





The agreement is poised to fortify supply chains, promote best regulatory practices, and enhance access to affordable healthcare solutions, addressing common challenges in global health delivery.





Building on wider India-Brazil ties in the health sector, the MoU complements existing mechanisms for dialogue and cooperation. It highlights the expanding partnership between the two nations in health, pharmaceuticals, and medical technologies, especially as prominent voices from the Global South.





Key areas of focus include information sharing, capacity building in regulation, and joint efforts on pharmaceutical and medical product oversight, all in line with domestic laws.





This development arrives amid President Lula's visit to India, which began on 18 February. He attended the India AI Impact Summit on 19-20 February, marking his fifth trip to the country as Brazil's leader.





The visit follows just seven months after Prime Minister Modi's state visit to Brasília on 8 July 2025, underscoring the momentum in high-level engagements.





Such regulatory harmony could streamline approvals for exports and imports, benefiting India's pharmaceutical giants, which supply a substantial share of Brazil's generic drugs market.





For Brazil, the partnership offers insights into India's stringent drug testing protocols, potentially elevating ANVISA's standards amid rising demands for quality control.





In the broader context, this MoU aligns with India's push for self-reliance in pharmaceuticals under initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat, while aiding Brazil's quest for diversified health supply sources post-pandemic vulnerabilities.





Experts anticipate that joint workshops and data exchanges will accelerate innovation in biologics and medical devices, areas where both nations are investing heavily.





The pact also signals deeper strategic alignment between India and Brazil within forums like BRICS and G20, extending beyond trade to critical sectors like public health.





Challenges such as differing regulatory timelines and data privacy norms will require careful navigation, but the structured framework provides a solid starting point.





This MoU promises tangible gains in public health resilience, reinforcing India-Brazil relations as pillars of South-South cooperation.





ANI







