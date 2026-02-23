In a significant breakthrough for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, a top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist, Saifullah, was among three terrorists shot dead during an intense encounter in Kishtwar district on Monday.





Terrorist Saifullah, a most-wanted operative backed by Pakistan, had evaded capture or elimination at least 20 times over the past two years, making him one of the region's most elusive figures.





The operation unfolded in the rugged Chatroo forest belt, a known hideout for infiltrators and local terrorists. Acting on precise intelligence about the terrorists' movements, a joint team comprising Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and elite Special Forces launched a cordon-and-search mission early in the day. Sources indicate the tip-off was "excellent," pinpointing the terrorists' location inside a modest mud house perched on a steep hillside.





As security personnel closed in to establish an assault position, the terrorists detected the approach and opened fire, triggering a fierce gun battle. The terrorists, heavily armed and prepared for a last stand, unleashed a barrage from their elevated position, but the security forces responded with calibrated and effective counter-fire. The exchange lasted several hours, with troops leveraging superior tactics and firepower to neutralise the threat.





Saifullah, believed to be a key JeM commander responsible for orchestrating multiple attacks in the Pir Panjal range, was confirmed killed alongside two associates. Their deaths mark a major blow to the Pakistan-based group's network in south Kashmir. Recovery from the site included two assault rifles, ammunition, and other supplies, underscoring the terrorists' intent for sustained operations.





This encounter is part of Operation Trashi-I, a sustained offensive launched in January targeting forested and mountainous terrains across Kishtwar, including high-risk zones like Chatroo, Sonnar, Dolgam, and Dichhar. The operation has involved relentless searches, ambushes, and assaults, yielding tangible results. Just recently, another prominent JeM figure, Adil, was eliminated in the same area, signalling intensified pressure on terrorist infrastructure.





Kishtwar's Chatroo forest belt has emerged as a hotspot for terrorism, witnessing nearly half-a-dozen encounters last month alone. The terrain—dense woods, steep inclines, and limited access roads—provides ideal cover for JeM operatives slipping across the Line of Control (LoC) from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Security sources attribute the surge to seasonal infiltration attempts, often peaking in winter when snow cover aids covert movement.





Saifullah's elimination is particularly noteworthy given his track record. For over two years, he dodged operations through intimate knowledge of the local geography, frequent relocations, and support from overground workers. Intelligence agencies had tracked his role in recruiting locals, smuggling arms, and planning strikes on security convoys and infrastructure. His death disrupts JeM's command chain, potentially forcing mid-level handlers into the open.





Joint operations like this one highlight the synergy between local police, paramilitary units, and Rashtriya Rifles formations. Advanced surveillance, including drones and human intelligence, has been pivotal in penetrating these remote hideouts. Officials report that Operation Trashi-I has already accounted for over a dozen terrorists since inception, alongside the seizure of war-like stores.





The broader context in Kishtwar reflects India's multi-pronged strategy post-Article 370 abrogation in 2019. Terrorism has contracted significantly, with terrorist numbers dwindling due to targeted neutralisations and surrenders. However, JeM persists in injecting cadres from across the border, exploiting porous sectors amid Pakistan's proxy warfare.





Residents in Kishtwar welcomed the news, viewing it as a step towards lasting peace. Security forces cordoned off the area post-encounter for further searches, urging locals to report suspicious activities.





This success reinforces the momentum against cross-border terrorism, with analysts predicting ripple effects on JeM's operations in neighbouring Doda and Rajouri districts.