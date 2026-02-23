Amithh Singhee, Director of IBM Research India and Chief Technology Officer of IBM India and South Asia, beside a replica of IBM's Quantum computer



Amaravati, the emerging capital of Andhra Pradesh, sta nds poised to host India's inaugural full-scale quantum computing facility, spearheaded by IBM.

This ambitious venture at the Quantum Valley Tech Park signals a transformative chapter in the nation's pursuit of next-generation technologies, reported Pallava Bagla of NDTV.



Plans are advancing rapidly, with IBM set to install its Quantum System Two, featuring the company's most sophisticated quantum processor. This would represent the most potent quantum computer ever deployed on Indian soil, shifting the country from theoretical research to practical, commercial-grade capabilities.





Negotiations between IBM and the Andhra Pradesh government have reached an advanced phase. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is partnering in the effort, focusing on algorithm development, practical applications, and skill-building to integrate quantum computing into Indian industry and academia.





This initiative aligns seamlessly with the National Quantum Mission (NQM), endorsed by the Union Cabinet in April 2023. Allocated ₹6,003 crore over eight years from 2023-24 to 2030-31, the mission propels India towards leadership in quantum technologies.





Quantum computing diverges fundamentally from classical systems. Traditional computers rely on bits that toggle between 0 and 1, underpinning everything from emails to supercomputing simulations through binary logic.





In contrast, quantum computers employ qubits, which leverage superposition to occupy multiple states simultaneously and entanglement to link particles instantaneously. These properties enable computations unattainable by classical machines in feasible timeframes.





Amithh Singhee, Director of IBM Research India and Chief Technology Officer for IBM India and South Asia, emphasises this paradigm shift. Beside a replica of IBM's chandelier-like quantum machine—adorned with gold-coloured plates and tubes—he notes that it neither resembles nor operates like conventional computers.





Classical supercomputers falter on specific challenges, such as simulating battery chemistry or protein-drug interactions at the electron level. They resort to approximations, whereas mature quantum systems promise precise modelling of quantum phenomena.





Applications span drug discovery, vaccine development, materials science, energy optimisation, climate modelling, and logistics. These could revolutionise sectors critical to India's economy and security, from pharmaceuticals to defence simulations.





The NQM fosters research in quantum computing, secure communications, sensing, metrology, and materials. It establishes four thematic hubs, funds computers with 50 to 1,000 qubits, develops satellite-based quantum networks, and launches extensive talent programmes.





Amaravati's Quantum Valley complements these efforts by bridging public research with industry. It promises real-world applications, employment, and strategic autonomy, vital for a nation enhancing its technological edge amid global rivalries.





Quantum hardware demands extreme conditions. The processor resides in a dilution refrigerator, chilled to milli-Kelvin temperatures—colder than outer space, nearing absolute zero—to sustain superconducting qubits.





Noise from higher temperatures disrupts superconductivity, eroding qubit coherence. Yet Singhee argues this is manageable: "You can keep it cold and contained. What matters is creating the right environment for qubit properties to emerge."





IBM operates over 20 cloud-accessible quantum systems worldwide, with more than 80 constructed. A local installation in India ensures data sovereignty, retains intellectual property domestically, and nurtures a self-sustaining ecosystem.





The Quantum Valley Tech Park facilitates cloud access to IBM systems via TCS, even pre-installation. Once operational, the System Two will anchor research, training, and experimentation for park residents.





Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu positions the project as pivotal to India's competitiveness. It aims to generate high-skill jobs, draw global talent and investment, and advance NQM objectives.





IBM envisions modular scaling, akin to data centre server clusters. By 2033, systems exceeding 100,000 qubits could emerge, amplifying computational power exponentially.





Quantum supremacy poses risks to cybersecurity. Protocols like RSA, reliant on problems intractable for classical computers, become vulnerable to advanced quantum algorithms such as Shor's.





Singhee clarifies that current machines lack the scale to threaten encryption. "Even the real ones today are not powerful enough. That time will come, but not yet."





Parallel efforts forge post-quantum cryptography, using maths resistant to quantum attacks. India must accelerate policy and migration to these systems, preempting future threats to banking, communications, and defence networks.





At a recent AI summit, IBM's quantum replica captivated audiences, symbolising computing's radical evolution. Beyond spectacle, the focus lies in practical mastery.





Singhee underscores the human element: "Today, people are still discovering how to use quantum computers effectively." Cloud access, academia-industry ties, and TCS partnerships will cultivate quantum-literate talent in India.





As Amaravati's infrastructure develops, this facility transitions quantum computing from curiosity to core infrastructure. India is embedding itself at the forefront, fostering innovation with profound implications for science, economy, and national security.





NDTV







