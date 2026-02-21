



Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his high-level delegation to New Delhi on Saturday, marking a significant moment in bilateral ties. The visit coincided with the ongoing AI Summit, where Lula's participation injected fresh momentum into the strategic partnership between the two nations.





In a post on X, Modi expressed honour at hosting Lula, his ministers, and business leaders. He praised Lula's visionary leadership for long bolstering India-Brazil relations. The talks spanned the full spectrum of friendship, from trade to technology, underscoring a multifaceted agenda.





A key focus was elevating bilateral trade beyond the current $20 billion threshold within five years. Modi emphasised commitment to this ambitious target, highlighting collaborative opportunities in technology, innovation, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), artificial intelligence (AI), and semiconductors. Such synergies promise tangible benefits for citizens in both countries.





Energy, agriculture, critical minerals, education, and defence emerged as robust pillars of cooperation. Discussions also addressed strengthening people-to-people linkages, fostering deeper cultural and educational exchanges. These areas reflect shared priorities in sustainable development and economic resilience.





President Lula reciprocated the warmth, describing his reception by Modi and President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan as an honour. His remarks signal mutual respect and a desire for closer alignment amid global uncertainties.





During a joint press conference, Modi spotlighted how India-Brazil unity amplifies the Global South's voice on the world stage. As leading democracies from the developing world, the duo pledges to champion reforms in international institutions to tackle modern challenges like climate change and unequal trade structures.





Modi asserted that when India and Brazil collaborate, the Global South's stance grows bolder and more assertive. This partnership builds on historical solidarity, including joint G20 leadership in 2023 when India passed the baton to Brazil, prioritising issues like hunger eradication and sustainable finance.





The AI Summit context adds strategic depth, with both leaders eyeing leadership in ethical AI governance. India's DPI model, exemplified by Aadhaar and UPI, offers Brazil scalable solutions, while Brazil's bio-economy expertise complements India's green energy push.





Defence cooperation, though nascent, holds potential amid India's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Brazil's Embraer advancements. Talks likely explored joint ventures in aerospace and maritime security, aligning with India's QUAD and Brazil's BRICS roles.





Critical minerals collaboration addresses supply chain vulnerabilities, vital for electric vehicles and renewables. With Brazil's vast lithium and nickel reserves, partnerships could reduce dependence on China-dominated markets.





Agriculture exchanges promise mutual gains, from India's rice and pharma exports to Brazil's soybean and ethanol innovations. Education ties, including scholarships and joint research, aim to build future leaders.





Multilaterally, India and Brazil reaffirmed BRICS commitments and WTO reforms. Their alignment counters unilateralism, advocating fairer global governance.





This visit reinforces India-Brazil as a cornerstone of South-South cooperation, blending economic ambition with geopolitical heft. As global fault lines shift, their partnership exemplifies pragmatic diplomacy for the 21st century.





ANI







