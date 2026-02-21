



India and Brazil have underscored their commitment to amplifying the voice of the Global South on the world stage, as articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press conference in New Delhi on 21 February 2026.





Speaking alongside Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Mr Modi emphasised that the partnership between the two democratic nations would continue to champion the priorities and aspirations of developing countries. "When India and Brazil work together, the voice of the Global South becomes stronger and more confident," he declared.





The Prime Minister called for reforms in international institutions to tackle contemporary global challenges. Both leaders affirmed their shared resolve to pursue this agenda collaboratively, highlighting the need for dialogue and diplomacy in resolving conflicts.





Mr Modi stressed that India and Brazil stand united against terrorism, viewing it and its supporters as enemies of humanity. This alignment reflects a broader strategic consensus between the two nations.





Cooperation in agriculture emerged as a key focus, with agreements on climate-resilient farming, precision agriculture, and biofertilisers poised to bolster food security for both countries.





A significant pact on critical minerals and rare earths was hailed as a vital step towards resilient supply chains, reducing dependencies on volatile global markets.





Defence ties are expanding steadily, serving as a testament to mutual trust and strategic synergy. Mr Modi described this as a "win-win partnership" with potential for further growth.





Opportunities in health and pharmaceuticals were also spotlighted, with plans to ramp up exports of affordable, high-quality Indian medicines to Brazil.





The leaders aimed to elevate bilateral trade beyond 20 billion USD within five years, pursuing advancement across all sectors with a spirit of shared purpose.





Mr Modi expressed gratitude to President Lula for attending the Global AI Impact Summit and lauded his leadership in invigorating India-Brazil relations.





Earlier, delegation-level talks took place, attended by key Indian figures including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Minister of State Pabitra Margherita, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.





The day began with a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Lula received a Guard of Honour. He was greeted by Prime Minister Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.





President Lula also paid respects at Rajghat, honouring Mahatma Gandhi.





This visit reciprocates Prime Minister Modi's trip to Brasilia in July 2025—the first by an Indian premier in over half a century.





Accompanying President Lula is a high-profile delegation of Brazilian CEOs, set to engage in a Business Forum to explore commercial synergies.





ANI







