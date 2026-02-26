



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, during a significant state visit to Jerusalem on 25 February 2026. Speaking to lawmakers, he highlighted the robust momentum in bilateral relations, particularly in economic cooperation.





PM Modi announced that teams from India and Israel are intensifying efforts to finalise an ambitious Free Trade Agreement. He noted India's recent string of trade pacts with various nations, underscoring the country's economic ascent.





"For the past few years, India has been the fastest-growing major economy in the world," Modi stated. "Soon, we will be among the top three economies globally. Our teams are working hard to negotiate an ambitious Free Trade Agreement."





The Prime Minister delved into the deep historical bonds between the two nations. He recalled the sacrifices of over 4,000 Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the region during the First World War.





"India's connection to this land is also written in blood and sacrifice," Modi remarked. He praised the Jewish communities in India for living without fear of persecution or discrimination, preserving their faith while fully integrating into society.





Modi reaffirmed India's staunch support for the Gaza Peace Initiative, which has garnered endorsement from the United Nations Security Council. He described it as a viable pathway towards lasting peace.





"The Gaza Peace Initiative offers a pathway," he said. "India has expressed its firm support for the initiative. We believe that it holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue."





Emphasising the need for collective wisdom, Modi urged that efforts be guided by courage and humanity. "Let all our efforts be guided by wisdom, courage, and humanity. The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and the world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region."





In a firm condemnation of terrorism, Modi declared India's zero-tolerance policy. "No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism," he asserted, drawing parallels with India's own experiences.





He specifically referenced the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, where innocent lives, including those of Israeli citizens, were lost. "Like you, we have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards," Modi added.





The Prime Minister portrayed terrorism as a force that destabilises societies, hinders development, and erodes trust. He called for sustained global action, noting that "terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere."





Modi's visit commenced with a high-profile reception in Tel Aviv, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife personally welcomed him at the airport. A special guard of honour was accorded, symbolising the warmth in bilateral ties.





This two-day official trip underscores the strengthening strategic partnership between India and Israel, spanning defence, technology, and now potentially trade.





