



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become one of the rare global leaders to receive the highest honours from both Israel and Palestine, underscoring his unique diplomatic stature in a region marked by deep divisions.





On Wednesday, the Israeli Parliament, known as the Knesset, bestowed upon him the Speaker of the Knesset Medal, its most prestigious award.





This honour recognises PM Modi's personal leadership in fortifying the strategic partnership between India and Israel.





He is the first foreign leader to receive this medal, highlighting the exceptional nature of the gesture.





The presentation followed PM Modi's address to the Knesset, where he received a standing ovation and frequent applause from parliamentarians. Israeli MPs eagerly interacted with him afterwards, taking selfies and photographs, reflecting the warmth of the occasion.





Earlier, in 2018, PM Modi was awarded the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, the Palestinian Authority's top honour for foreign dignitaries.





This dual recognition positions him as a bridge-builder amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a feat achieved by few world leaders.





In his Knesset speech, PM Modi evoked ancient historical ties predating modern nation-states.





He referenced the Book of Esther, which mentions India as Hodu, and the Talmud's accounts of ancient trade between the two civilisations. Jewish merchants, he noted, traversed sea routes linking the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean in search of opportunity and dignity.





In India, they integrated seamlessly, living without fear of persecution or discrimination while preserving their faith and contributing to society.





PM Modi described this record of coexistence as a source of national pride for India. He emphasised that people-to-people ties form the core of the India-Israel partnership.





Reflecting on his first visit to Israel in 2006, he observed that yoga centres were then scarce, but now yoga thrives in nearly every neighbourhood.





Interest in Ayurveda is also burgeoning among Israelis, he added.





PM Modi extended an invitation to young Israelis to visit India, promising exposure to its societal dynamism and the benefits of holistic wellness for body and mind. On the parliamentary front, he highlighted India's establishment of a Parliamentary Friendship Group for Israel.





He invited Knesset members to India and expressed eagerness for greater exchanges between the two legislatures. The speech and award come amid strengthened India-Israel ties in defence, technology, agriculture, and innovation.





India's balanced approach to Israel and Palestine has long been a hallmark of its foreign policy, rooted in support for a two-state solution. PM Modi's visits to both sides—his 2017 trip to Israel and 2018 journey to Palestine—have deepened these engagements.





The Knesset medal adds to his extensive collection of international accolades, reinforcing India's growing global influence. This development signals robust bilateral momentum, even as geopolitical tensions persist in the Middle East.





