



India and Israel have elevated their bilateral relations to a special strategic partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Israel, marking the first such trip in nine years.





This development underscores a deepening defence alliance amid shared concerns over terrorism and regional instability.





The joint statement issued during the visit strongly condemned the October 7, 2023, terror attack on Israel, as well as the savage assault on Indian tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, and the incident near Red Fort in New Delhi on November 10, 2025. Both nations reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to combating terrorism in all forms, including cross-border threats.





Prime Ministers Modi and Netanyahu emphasised decisive international action against terrorism, highlighting it as a common challenge for their vibrant democracies. They discussed regional developments, stressing the need for just peace, security, freedom of navigation, and trade through dialogue.





The leaders welcomed US President Donald Trump's "Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict," viewing it as a pathway to stability. PM Modi reiterated India's support for dialogue and peaceful solutions in West Asia, aligning with the Global South's call for humanity to prevail over conflict.





A key highlight was the acknowledgement of the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation signed on November 4, 2025. The two sides noted substantial growth in defence ties and outlined a vision for future collaboration, expanding both in scope and scale.





Cybersecurity emerged as a priority, with commitments to enhance cooperation in governmental and private sectors. They pledged robust dialogue between cyber authorities, a multi-year strategic programme, and a joint roadmap covering human capacity building, AI integration, applied research, Security by Design principles, and joint exercises.





The inaugural India-Israel Cyber Policy Dialogue in March 2025 was hailed as a success, alongside the signing of a Letter of Intent for an India-Israel Centre of Excellence in Cybersecurity in India. This institutionalises comprehensive cyber ties.





Beyond defence, the visit resulted in 27 agreements across innovation, cultural exchange, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and more. Collaborations extended to high-tech AI, quantum computing, economics, diplomacy, and security.





PM Modi announced imminent finalisation of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement and the launch of a "Critical and Emerging Technology Partnership" to bolster tech and innovation sectors. He affirmed India's stance against terrorism, pledging continued joint efforts on IMEC and I2U2 initiatives.





Netanyahu praised the visit as "extraordinarily productive and moving," recalling Modi's emotional Knesset address that left many in Israel deeply affected. He expressed gratitude for India's enduring friendship, stating Israel owes India a "great personal debt," even sharing a light-hearted anecdote about an Indian restaurant in Tel Aviv.





The Israeli Prime Minister proposed an early government-to-government meeting in India with key ministers. PM Modi called on President Isaac Herzog, thanking him for bolstering ties and exploring cooperation in education, start-ups, innovation, tech, and connectivity.





Under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, PM Modi planted a tree in the Presidential Gardens and extended an invitation for President Herzog to visit India. He also visited Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre, for the second time, laying a wreath and honouring victims in the Book of Names Hall.





This solemn gesture renewed commitments to peace, human dignity, and standing against injustice. Netanyahu described the visit as an "amazing" meeting of minds and hearts, poised to endure.





The elevated partnership signals a robust future for India-Israel relations, blending strategic defence imperatives with technological synergies.





