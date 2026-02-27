Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) has marked a pivotal moment in India-Sri Lanka defence collaboration with the launch of a Floating Dry Dock (FDD) destined for the Sri Lanka Navy.





This project, valued at approximately $20 million, is being provided as a grant from India, underscoring New Delhi's commitment to bolstering its neighbour's naval capabilities.





The agreement for the FDD's construction was signed in March 2022 between GSL and the Sri Lanka Navy, following extensive discussions at military staff levels and approval from Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers in 2020. Designed to address critical gaps in the island nation's ship maintenance infrastructure, the dock will be stationed at the Trincomalee Naval Dockyard.





Currently, the Sri Lanka Navy's existing dry docks can only service vessels under 350 tonnes, necessitating reliance on private facilities with lengthy waiting lists for larger warships. This causes significant delays in fleet maintenance schedules, impacting operational readiness. The new FDD will enable comprehensive underwater repairs and overhauls for a broad spectrum of naval assets right within Sri Lanka.





With a lifting capacity of around 4,000 tonnes, the FDD represents a strategic upgrade, allowing the navy to save an estimated $2.1 million (or 600 million Sri Lankan rupees) annually on external repair costs. Its arrival, projected within timelines set post-2022 agreement, will foster greater self-reliance in maritime operations.





The recent launch event, highlighted by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), celebrates GSL's first major defence export milestone. IRS has provided classification services and technical oversight, ensuring compliance with international standards and enhancing the dock's reliability for diverse naval vessels.

​

This initiative builds on prior collaborations, including the Sri Lanka Navy's procurement of two Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessels (AOPVs) from GSL in 2017 and 2018. Those vessels have proven instrumental in patrols, surveillance, search and rescue, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and pollution control across Sri Lanka's exclusive economic zone.





GSL, a Vasco-da-Gama-based public sector undertaking under India's Ministry of Defence, has a storied history in warship construction and repair since its establishment in 1957. The yard's expertise in indigenous design and cost-effective engineering was pivotal in securing this export order, aligning with India's push for defence self-reliance under initiatives like Make in India.

​

Strategically located in Trincomalee, one of the world's finest natural harbours, the FDD will fortify Sri Lanka's position in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). It supports joint maritime security efforts amid shared challenges such as piracy, illegal fishing, and disaster response, while deepening bilateral defence ties.

​

The keel-laying ceremony in December 2023 at a partnered shipyard in Goa signalled steady progress, with construction advancing under rigorous quality controls. This project not only exemplifies India's growing prowess in defence exports but also counters external influences in the region through capacity-building aid.





Economically, the FDD promises long-term dividends for the Sri Lanka Navy by minimising downtime and outsourcing expenses. It positions Trincomalee as a potential hub for regional ship repairs, potentially attracting commercial traffic and boosting local employment.

​

From a geopolitical lens, this development reinforces the Neighbourhood First policy, enhancing interoperability between Indian and Sri Lankan forces. Joint exercises and training could further leverage the facility, promoting stability in the Bay of Bengal and beyond.

​

GSL's role extends beyond construction; the yard's facilities, including expansive land berths and cranes, ensure the FDD meets exacting naval specifications. This endeavour aligns with India's broader maritime ambitions, including the Sagarmala project and blue economy initiatives.

​

Challenges during construction, such as supply chain logistics and adherence to defence timelines, have been navigated adeptly, as evidenced by the successful launch in early 2026. The IRS's involvement guarantees seaworthiness and safety certifications.

​

For the Sri Lanka Navy, the FDD arrives at a crucial juncture, amid fleet modernisation drives and evolving IOR threats. It complements acquisitions like SLNS Sayurala and SLNS Sindurala, the aforementioned AOPVs, creating a synergistic maintenance ecosystem.

​

India's grant underscores a non-reciprocal aid model, fostering goodwill without strings attached, unlike certain foreign offers. This approach has historical precedents, such as radar donations and training programmes, cementing India's role as the primary security partner.

​

Technically, the FDD incorporates modular design for easy towing and deployment, with ballast systems for stable lifting operations. It supports repairs on frigates, corvettes, and patrol craft, extending service life and reducing lifecycle costs.

​

The project's success story is poised to open doors for GSL in other export markets, from Southeast Asia to Africa, where affordable, reliable shipbuilding solutions are in demand. It exemplifies public-private synergies, with partners like the House of Dempo contributing to fabrication.

​

As the FDD nears completion, anticipation builds for its commissioning ceremony, likely involving high-level dignitaries from both nations. This will symbolise enduring friendship and mutual maritime prosperity.

​

GSL's FDD for the Sri Lanka Navy is more than infrastructure—it's a testament to collaborative resilience, strategic foresight, and India's ascent as a defence manufacturing powerhouse.





Agencies







