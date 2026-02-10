



Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace has achieved a major milestone with the successful testing of the flex nozzles for its Vikram-1 rocket. The company announced that the composite flight nozzles, integrated with advanced flex nozzle control systems across all three stages, have cleared pre-flight tests simulating actual flight conditions.





These tests validate the precision steering mechanisms essential for the rocket's stability during ascent.





The flex nozzle systems include critical components such as seals, high-capacity electromechanical actuators, and robust power electronics designed to handle extreme conditions. For Vikram-1's Stage 1, named Kalam-1200, the carbon composite nozzle stands as tall as a human, weighs over a ton, and withstands combustion temperatures around 3,000°C while directing exhaust at supersonic speeds. This lightweight design, five times lighter than traditional steel nozzles, enhances overall rocket performance by reducing mass.





Thrust vector control via these flex nozzles is vital for countering aerodynamic disturbances like winds and turbulence during launch. The flex-seal mechanism functions like a ball-joint, allowing the nozzle to pivot precisely within the combustion chamber under commands from the mission computer. Skyroot's CEO, Pawan Chandana, highlighted the system's rapid response capabilities in driving the actuators for accurate control.





These recent tests build on prior successes, including pre-flight qualifications for the Kalam-1200 in April 2025 and static fires of other stages. Just last month, Stage 2 Kalam-250 arrived at Sriharikota for integration, signalling rapid progress towards the maiden orbital launch expected in February 2026. A video update from Skyroot on 8 February 2026 confirmed that all three stages' nozzles passed the rigorous evaluations.





Skyroot Aerospace, founded by IIT alumni Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharat Daka, aims to deliver India's first privately developed orbital rocket to low Earth orbit. Vikram-1 is designed for frequent, cost-effective satellite launches, transforming India's commercial space sector. With components now ready for motor integration and static fire tests, the launchpad beckons as the final hurdle before lift-off from ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre.





This achievement underscores the growing prowess of India's private space industry, previously demonstrated by Skyroot's suborbital Vikram-S in 2022. The flex nozzle success positions Vikram-1 to compete globally, potentially deploying up to 300 kg payloads reliably. As integration advances at Sriharikota, excitement builds for what could be a game-changer in accessible spaceflight.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







