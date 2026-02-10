



AXISCADES Technologies Limited, a prominent player in engineering and manufacturing, has clinched a substantial ₹80 crore order for avionics hardware under the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A program.





This contract, secured through its subsidiary Mistral Solutions, marks a key milestone in India's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The order originates from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the nodal agency driving the TEJAS MK-1A initiative. Mistral Solutions will handle the production and supply of critical avionics components, notably the Mission Computer and Smart Multifunction Display, which form the backbone of the aircraft's key subsystems.





This development bolsters AXISCADES' enduring partnerships with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and HAL. It underscores the company's commitment to elevating indigenous content in sophisticated avionics systems, aligning seamlessly with national Atmanirbhar Bharat objectives.





All hardware under this order will be fabricated at AXISCADES' state-of-the-art Devanahalli Atmanirbhar Complex (DAL).This recently commissioned facility exemplifies cutting-edge infrastructure tailored for defence production.





C Manikandan, Chief Executive Officer of Mistral Solutions Private Limited, highlighted the significance of the program. He noted that it reaffirms the group's dedication to domestic defence manufacturing and paves the way for involvement in upcoming defence platforms.





Headquartered in Bangalore, AXISCADES Technologies Limited delivers comprehensive services in engineering, product development, and manufacturing support. Its expertise spans aerospace, defence, electronics, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence domains, serving a global clientele.





The company operates via subsidiaries and offices in France, Germany, Denmark, the United States, and Canada. With over 3,000 professionals across 17 worldwide locations, it fosters long-term ties with the Indian armed forces, Ministry of Defence, defence laboratories, public sector undertakings, and leading global original equipment manufacturers.





AXISCADES' capabilities extend across a broad spectrum of defence technologies. These include weapon systems, avionics, radar, electronic warfare, C4I2 systems, unmanned platforms, test solutions, and ground support equipment, managing the entire product lifecycle from initial concept evaluation to final certification.





This ₹80 crore order not only injects fresh momentum into AXISCADES' defence segment but also reinforces Bangalore's status as a hub for aerospace innovation. As India accelerates its indigenous fighter jet programs, such contracts signal robust growth prospects for domestic firms like AXISCades.





The TEJAS MK-1A program itself represents an advanced iteration of India's indigenous Tejas fighter jet. Enhanced avionics like those supplied by Mistral will boost the aircraft's combat effectiveness, sensor fusion, and pilot situational awareness, critical for modern aerial warfare.





Production at the DAL facility ensures rapid scalability and quality control. Proximity to Kempegowda International Airport facilitates efficient logistics, while the park's ecosystem supports collaboration among aerospace stakeholders.





Looking ahead, this win positions AXISCADES for larger opportunities in India's expanding defence corridor. With defence budgets prioritising local procurement, the company's proven track record could unlock follow-on orders for future variants and export potentials.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







