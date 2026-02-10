



The Indian Air Force's ambitious proposal to acquire 114 additional Rafale fighter jets is set to be presented before the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) imminently, timed ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's forthcoming visit to India.





Macron is slated to arrive in New Delhi for an AI Summit from 15 to 17 February 2026, adding a layer of diplomatic momentum to the procurement discussions.





The DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is expected to grant Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for this major deal, marking the first formal step under India's defence procurement procedures.





Under the proposal, India will acquire 18 off-the-shelf Rafale jets from French manufacturer Dassault Aviation, while the remaining 96 will be produced in collaboration with Indian private sector firms. Several of these aircraft will be twin-seaters designated for training.



Preceding this, the Defence Procurement Board—led by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh—has already approved the proposal last month, paving the way for DAC scrutiny.





Several of these aircraft are designated as twin-seaters, tailored specifically for training purposes to bolster IAF pilot readiness.





This acquisition follows the successful integration of 36 existing Rafale jets into the IAF inventory, which have proven their mettle in combat.





These jets were notably deployed during Operation Sindoor, India's retaliatory strikes against Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.





In that operation, the Rafales, armed with cutting-edge systems like Scalp missiles, Meteor air-to-air missiles, and Hammer precision-guided bombs, effectively neutralised terror bases and Pakistani military installations, including enemy aircraft.





The deal's estimated cost stands at approximately ₹3.25 lakh crore, promising a substantial enhancement to India's aerial combat capabilities.





Post-DAC approval, the process advances to rigorous commercial negotiations, culminating in clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Air Chief Marshal AP Singh had advocated strongly for this in October 2025, emphasising the urgent need for 114 multi-role fighters built in India via collaborations with foreign original equipment manufacturers.





His call underscored the Rafale as a prime contender to rapidly modernise the IAF's depleting squadrons amid evolving regional threats.





This move aligns with broader efforts to indigenise defence production, leveraging private industry to manufacture advanced jets domestically.





The timing, coinciding with Macron's visit, signals deepening Indo-French defence ties, building on the original 36-jet deal that has already yielded operational dividends.





Should the DAC accord AoN, it would reaffirm India's commitment to bolstering its air power, particularly in light of recent border tensions and cross-border terrorism.





