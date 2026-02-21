



A White House official has confirmed that United States President Donald Trump will visit China from 31 March to 2 April. This announcement, made on 21 February 2026, signals a potential shift in the often tense Sino-US relationship. China views the trip as a diplomatic victory amid global realignments.





Trump's unpredictable foreign policy has prompted traditional US allies to pivot towards Beijing. Recent high-profile visits include those by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney—neither of whom had travelled to China since the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted international ties.





These developments reflect growing strains in transatlantic and North American alliances. Trump's insistence on acquiring Greenland from Denmark, coupled with steep tariffs on European Union goods, has irked Western partners. He has also urged the EU to dramatically increase its defence spending, straining longstanding bonds.





Conversations at forums like the World Economic Forum in Davos underscore a broader consensus. Western leaders now openly admit that the US-led post-1945 global order is fading. This perspective aligns, to some extent, with China's narrative of a multipolar world.





Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit marked the first by a Canadian leader since 2017. In a pragmatic deal, Canada eased tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles—previously aligned with US policy—in return for Beijing lowering barriers on Canadian agricultural exports, according to CNN reports.





Similarly, the European Union and China reached an accord last month. They replaced punitive tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles with agreements for minimum pricing commitments, softening a major trade flashpoint, as detailed by CNN.





US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent struck an optimistic tone in remarks to Politico. He described the US-China relationship as reaching a "very good equilibrium," where disputes are less prone to escalating into full economic warfare, unlike the previous year.





Bessent highlighted the personal rapport between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders could meet as many as four times in 2026. This top-level engagement, he argued, allows for swift de-escalation via phone calls during any "glitches" or "hiccups."





Trump's visit comes against a backdrop of economic interdependence. Despite past frictions over technology transfers, intellectual property, and trade imbalances, both economies remain deeply intertwined. Global supply chains, particularly in semiconductors and renewables, underscore the stakes.





For China, hosting Trump represents leverage in ongoing negotiations. Beijing has ramped up outreach to US allies, positioning itself as a stable alternative amid perceived American volatility. This strategy echoes China's broader "win-win" diplomacy.





Western capitals are recalibrating. The UK's Starmer visit focused on investment flows and technology partnerships, while Canada's deal prioritises exports. The EU's pricing pact averts a full trade war, preserving access to China's vast market.





Trump's tariff policies have accelerated this drift. His Greenland gambit—widely seen as quixotic—alienated Nordic allies, while EU tariffs prompted retaliation threats. Demands for NATO-like defence hikes from Europe have further frayed patience.





Davos discussions revealed intellectual shifts. Leaders like Carney framed the post-war order as outdated, advocating pragmatic bilateralism over ideological blocs. China's state media has amplified these voices to bolster its global narrative.





Bessent's comments suggest a tactical thaw. Frequent Trump-Xi summits could stabilise currencies, tech exports, and investment flows. Yet underlying tensions—over Taiwan, the South China Sea, and human rights—linger beneath the surface.





The March visit's agenda remains fluid. Topics may include trade pacts, fentanyl precursors, and climate cooperation. Success could pave the way for broader détente; failure might reignite protectionism.





As the world braces for a churn in global alignments, Trump's Beijing trip encapsulates the era's fluidity. Traditional alliances bend under economic pressures, with China emerging as a gravitational centre for diplomacy.





ANI







