



Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India met with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on the sidelines of the Global AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. The encounter took place on 20 February, highlighting the close bilateral ties between the two nations.





President Dissanayake expressed gratitude to PM Modi for inviting him to the summit. He emphasised the strengthening of historic ties and the expansion of economic, trade, and cultural cooperation during their discussions.





In a post on X, the Sri Lankan leader detailed the meeting. He noted that it occurred that afternoon and covered extensive talks on bilateral relations.





Dissanayake also thanked India for its exceptional support during the recent Cyclone Ditwah. This assistance underscored India's role as a reliable neighbour in times of crisis.





PM Modi described the meeting as wonderful. He highlighted taking stock of recent progress in India-Sri Lanka relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation.





Key areas of discussion included energy, connectivity, infrastructure, healthcare, skilling, culture, and the blue economy. These sectors reflect shared priorities for mutual development.





The India AI Impact Summit 2026 marks the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South. It convened policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and civil society representatives in New Delhi. The event focuses on responsible AI governance and inclusive technological advancement. Participants deliberated on harnessing AI for equitable global benefits.





Guided by three foundational pillars—People, Planet, and Progress—the summit promotes human-centric AI. It aims to safeguard rights, ensure environmental sustainability, and drive inclusive economic growth.





Over 110 countries and 30 international organisations took part. The gathering included about 20 heads of state or government and roughly 45 ministers.





This high-level participation signals India's growing influence in AI diplomacy. The summit positions New Delhi as a hub for Global South perspectives on technology.





The Modi-Dissanayake meeting aligns with broader India-Sri Lanka engagement. Historic ties, rooted in shared Buddhist heritage and maritime proximity, have deepened post-independence.





Economic cooperation has expanded through initiatives like the India-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement. Recent projects include power grid connectivity and port development at Colombo and Trincomalee.





Cultural exchanges thrive via programmes in education, yoga, and heritage preservation. India's support for Sri Lanka's development, including housing and railway projects, fosters goodwill. Cyclone Ditwah, which struck Sri Lanka in late 2025, caused significant damage. India's prompt aid—ships, aircraft, relief supplies, and medical teams—exemplified its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.





Energy collaboration features projects like the Sampur solar plant and cross-border grid links. These enhance Sri Lanka's renewable energy capacity amid its economic recovery. Connectivity efforts include the Jaffna-Colombo economic corridor and ferry services. Infrastructure ties aim to boost trade and tourism.





Healthcare and skilling initiatives involve Indian grants for hospitals and training programmes. These build human capital in Sri Lanka's northern and eastern provinces.





The blue economy focus targets fisheries, maritime security, and ocean resources. Joint patrols and capacity-building strengthen cooperation against piracy and smuggling.





PM Modi's remarks signal momentum in these domains. The meeting reinforces India's strategic outreach in the Indian Ocean region.





As Sri Lanka navigates post-crisis recovery under President Dissanayake, such engagements promise stability. They counterbalance external influences while promoting sovereignty. The AI summit's timing amplifies the diplomatic context. It weaves technology into traditional bilateral agendas, eyeing AI applications in defence, agriculture, and disaster management.





Future outcomes may include joint AI projects or data-sharing frameworks. This could elevate India-Sri Lanka ties amid regional geopolitical shifts.





The meeting exemplifies pragmatic neighbourhood diplomacy. It prioritises tangible cooperation over rhetoric, benefiting both populations.





