



Bharath Space Vehicle (BSV), a dynamic start-up based in Surat, Gujarat, is spearheading the development of Agasthya-1, a ground breaking two-stage rocket poised to reshape India's private space landscape.





Founded by former scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), BSV brings over 70 years of collective expertise to the table, positioning Agasthya-1 as one of the most credible private launch initiatives in the country.





Standing at 28 metres tall, the rocket is engineered for precision small-satellite deployments, with a payload capacity of up to 500 kg to Sun-synchronous orbit (SSO) and 800 kg to low-Earth orbit (LEO) at approximately 400 km altitude.





This capability targets the burgeoning demand for rapid launches of small satellites, a sector experiencing explosive global growth driven by applications in Earth observation, communications, and defence reconnaissance.





What truly distinguishes Agasthya-1 is its unprecedented 24-hour launch readiness, enabling swift responses to time-sensitive missions such as military surveillance, disaster monitoring, or urgent commercial deployments.





Unlike traditional solid-fuel rockets like ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), which prioritise simplicity but limit pre-flight verification, Agasthya-1 employs liquid oxygen (LOX) and rocket propellant-1 (RP-1 Kerosene) bipropellant propulsion.





This liquid fuel choice adheres to a rigorous "test what you fly" philosophy, allowing comprehensive ground testing of engines prior to launch—a critical factor for enhancing mission reliability.





Engineers can conduct a brief static fire test on the first-stage engine and up to 40 seconds of runtime on the second-stage engine, simulating real flight conditions without risking the full vehicle.





Key subsystems, including stage separation mechanisms and payload fairing jettison, can also undergo pre-launch validation, drastically minimising in-flight failure risks compared to untested solid boosters.





This approach draws directly from proven ISRO methodologies but adapts them for private-sector agility, potentially slashing turnaround times from weeks to mere days.





At the helm of BSV is N Vedachalam, a Padma Shri awardee and former director of ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), renowned for his pivotal contributions to India's cryogenic upper-stage engine technology.





Joining him is S V Sharma, a veteran of landmark ISRO programs including the SLV-3, ASLV, PSLV, and GSLV, who collaborated closely with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam during the early satellite launch vehicle era.





Their leadership infuses Agasthya-1 with battle-tested knowledge, bridging the gap between government-led rocketry and private innovation under India's New Space Policy 2023.





BSV plans to establish a dedicated launch pad near Kodinar in Gujarat's Junagadh district, potentially creating India's first west-coast spaceport and complementing existing facilities at Sriharikota and Thoothukudi.





This strategic location offers equatorial proximity benefits for LEO missions while opening eastern seaboard alternatives for SSO trajectories, diversifying India's launch infrastructure.





The start-up has secured vital partnerships, including memoranda of understanding with IN-SPACe, granting access to ISRO's testing facilities, propulsion labs, and launch ranges—essential for a nascent private entity.





These collaborations underscore government support for private players, aligning with reforms that allocate dedicated spectrum for industry use and streamline regulatory approvals.





India's space sector, once a government monopoly, has liberalised rapidly since 2023, fostering over 200 start-ups and attracting billions in investments for launchers, satellite manufacturing, and orbital services.





Agasthya-1 enters this fray amid rising demand for responsive space access, where global competitors like Rocket Lab's Electron achieve sub-weekly launches, pressuring India to match pace.





By prioritising liquid propulsion reliability over solid-fuel disposability, BSV aims to capture a niche in high-value, low-volume missions, including constellations for national security and precision agriculture.





Successful deployment could catalyse Gujarat's emergence as a space manufacturing hub, leveraging the state's industrial ecosystem in chemicals, engineering, and ports for propellant production and logistics.





Economically, frequent small launches promise cost efficiencies—projected at under $5 million per mission—making space accessible to Indian SMEs and boosting indigenous technology exports.





From a defence perspective, 24-hour readiness aligns with India's evolving needs under the Agnipath scheme and Atmanirbhar Bharat, enabling quick-orbit intelligence amid border tensions with China and Pakistan.





The rocket's SSO capability suits persistent imaging satellites, vital for monitoring Himalayan terrains or maritime domains in the Indian Ocean Region.





Technically, Agasthya-1's stages feature throttleable engines for optimised ascent profiles, with avionics incorporating inertial navigation and GPS-aided guidance refined through ISRO-grade simulations.





Payload integration emphasises plug-and-play interfaces, allowing fairing volumes up to 1.5 metres diameter, compatible with CubeSats, microsatellites, and hosted payloads.





BSV's roadmap hints at scalability: post-Agasthya-1 qualification flights slated for 2027, reusable first-stage variants and heavier-lift successors could follow, eyeing 1-tonne LEO capacities.





With IN-SPACe backing and Gujarat's government incentives—like land allotments and tax breaks—BSV appears well-positioned to overcome hurdles.





This endeavour signals a maturing private space race in India, where ex-ISRO talent is fuelling competition with firms like Skyroot Aerospace and Agnikul Cosmos. If Agasthya-1 achieves its milestones, it will not merely launch payloads—it will propel India towards self-reliance in responsive space launches, rivalling international leaders.





In essence, BSV's rocket embodies a new era: faster, smarter, and unmistakably Indian.





Agencies







