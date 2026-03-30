



India's defence sector stands at a pivotal juncture amid global conflicts that have severely disrupted traditional supply chains.





The wars involving Russia and Ukraine, alongside escalating tensions between the US-Israel alliance and Iran, have imposed sanctions on Russia and strained inventories for Western powers. This has compelled nations worldwide to seek reliable alternatives, positioning India as a burgeoning powerhouse in defence exports.





Delays in weapons deliveries and spare parts from Russia, coupled with US and Israeli shortages, underscore the fragility of established networks. Countries dependent on these suppliers now face urgent needs for radars, surveillance systems, and aeronautical components. India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Made in India' initiatives have catalysed this shift, transforming the nation from a primary importer to a credible exporter.





Defence exports from India are poised to surpass ₹29,000 crore in the current fiscal year, marking a profound evolution in its global stance. This surge reflects robust domestic manufacturing capabilities, bolstered by public-private partnerships and technological indigenisation.





New Delhi's strategic investments in radar, aerospace, and electronic warfare domains are yielding tangible international dividends.





HFCL Limited exemplifies this momentum through its subsidiary HASPL, which has established India's first integrated private defence manufacturing facility. The company has pioneered fully indigenous radar systems tailored to stringent defence specifications. Moreover, HFCL has clinched export orders valued at ₹1,570 crore in Aerostructures and aeronautics, signalling strong foreign confidence in Indian ingenuity.





HFCL's portfolio extends to an expansive range of radars and thermal weapon sights produced under one roof. This integrated approach demonstrates India's advancing expertise in sophisticated defence technologies, reducing reliance on foreign designs. Such developments are not isolated but part of a broader ecosystem gaining traction globally.





Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a frontrunner in radar and surveillance, is exporting cutting-edge 3D surveillance radars like Rohini, Ashlesha, and Bharani. These systems, alongside air defence radars and the Swathi weapon-locating radar, are finding markets in Southeast Asia and Africa. BEL's success highlights India's ability to deliver battle-proven, cost-effective solutions amid global disruptions.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) contributes significantly with innovations such as foliage-penetration radars, drone-detection systems, and electronic warfare platforms. These technologies address contemporary threats like unmanned aerial incursions and stealth operations. DRDO's role in technology transfer to industry amplifies India's export potential.





Private sector players are equally instrumental. Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Bharat Forge, and Mahindra Defence are deeply invested in Aerostructures, missiles, and surveillance platforms. Their involvement fortifies a resilient manufacturing base, aligning with government mandates for localisation. This synergy between public labs and private firms accelerates production scalability.





The Russia-Ukraine conflict has laid bare the perils of over-dependence on Russian hardware, prompting diversification. Similarly, West Asian confrontations have depleted US and Israeli stockpiles, creating voids in supply. Indian firms, supported by proactive policies, are capitalising on these openings with timely deliveries of high-quality equipment.





India now ships radars, electronic warfare suites, thermal sights, and aeronautical parts to dozens of nations. The HFCL orders serve as a case study in leveraging geopolitical turbulence for technological showcase. Southeast Asian and African buyers, in particular, value India's neutral stance and reliable supply chains.





This export drive extends beyond immediate shortages. It encompasses long-term partnerships, with recipients integrating Indian systems into their defence architectures. Nations wary of sanctions or political strings attached to Western aid find India's offerings appealing. Consequently, India's defence diplomacy is gaining depth.





Complexities remains high, including scaling production to meet surging demand and upholding international quality benchmarks. Nonetheless, government incentives like export financing and eased regulations are mitigating these hurdles. The focus on indigenous intellectual property ensures sustainability, shielding exports from external pressures.





Looking ahead, India's defence arsenal could redefine global dynamics. As conflicts evolve, the nation's diversified portfolio—from radars to missile components—positions it as a stabilising force. This trajectory not only bolsters economic growth but elevates India's strategic influence.





The confluence of global disruptions and India's self-reliance thrust heralds a new era. What was once a distant aspiration is now reality: India emerging as the world's go-to defence supplier.





Agencies







