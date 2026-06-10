



Tonbo Imaging has unveiled the Avenger AVG-30HD, a breakthrough in indigenous stabilised electro-optical and infrared gimbal technology for Indian naval vessels. After years of reliance on imported systems, this marks a decisive shift towards self-reliance, with the new system designed, developed, and manufactured entirely in India.





The Avenger AVG-30HD is set to replace foreign systems and provide Indian warships with a domestically produced solution that functions as the “eyes” of the vessel, enabling detection, tracking, identification, and engagement of threats across all weather conditions and both day and night environments.





The Avenger AVG-30HD integrates multiple sensors into a single stabilised package, ensuring comprehensive situational awareness and operational superiority.





Among its standout features is state-of-the-art fibre optic gyro (FOG) mechanical stabilisation, which delivers rock-steady imaging even in turbulent maritime conditions.





This ensures that operators can maintain clarity and precision during surveillance and targeting, a critical requirement for naval operations in contested waters.





The system also incorporates high-definition thermal imaging, which allows operators to see wider fields of view without compromising target recognition capability.





This advancement enhances detection ranges and provides sharper imaging, enabling naval forces to identify threats more effectively in low-visibility environments such as fog, darkness, or heavy rain.





Despite its advanced capabilities, the Avenger AVG-30HD remains lightweight, weighing under 10 kilograms, which makes it easier to install and integrate across different classes of naval platforms without adding significant burden to the vessel’s systems.





A particularly innovative feature is the integrated staring-array panoramic imager, which provides real-time 360-degree situational awareness. This panoramic capability ensures that no blind spots remain, giving operators a continuous and comprehensive view of the surrounding environment. Such awareness is vital in modern naval warfare, where threats can emerge from multiple directions simultaneously, including aerial, surface, and subsurface domains.





The Avenger AVG-30HD is also powered by artificial intelligence, elevating it beyond traditional electro-optical systems. Its AI-driven architecture transforms it into a complete electro-optical/infrared search and track (EO/IRST) package.





This means the system not only enhances situational awareness but also autonomously detects, classifies, and tracks potential threats, reducing operator workload and improving reaction times during high-pressure engagements. By integrating AI, Tonbo Imaging has ensured that the system aligns with global trends in autonomous defence technologies.





The significance of this development lies in its indigenous origin. Unlike many systems that are assembled locally from imported components, the Avenger AVG-30HD has been fully designed, engineered, and manufactured in India.





This achievement underscores the success of the country’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, which aims to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and build a robust domestic defence industrial base. For the Indian Navy, the deployment of such systems represents not only a technological upgrade but also a strategic milestone in achieving operational independence.





The introduction of the Avenger AVG-30HD comes at a time when India is expanding its naval presence in the Indian Ocean Region, where surveillance, deterrence, and rapid response are critical.





By equipping its warships with advanced indigenous EO/IR gimbals, India is enhancing its ability to monitor maritime traffic, counter asymmetric threats, and maintain superiority in contested waters.





The system’s lightweight design, panoramic imaging, and AI-powered capabilities make it a force multiplier for naval operations, ensuring that Indian vessels are equipped with cutting-edge technology that rivals global standards.





This development also strengthens India’s position in the global defence technology market. By demonstrating the ability to produce advanced stabilised EO/IR systems domestically, Tonbo Imaging and similar firms are paving the way for exports to friendly nations seeking cost-effective yet sophisticated solutions.





The Avenger AVG-30HD thus represents not only a leap forward for Indian naval capabilities but also a potential avenue for India to emerge as a supplier of advanced defence technologies on the international stage.





TONBO Imaging



