



On the morning of 11 June 2026, Indian authorities carried out a large-scale precautionary evacuation ahead of a planned missile test from Launch Complex-3 (LC-3) at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Balasore district, Odisha.





The operation involved moving over 11,000 residents, precisely 11,442 people, along with livestock, to temporary shelters. The evacuation was coordinated by senior district officials and police, with heightened security measures in place around the test zone.





The affected villages lay within a 1 km to 3.5 km radius of LC-3, and residents were shifted to designated shelters including Bardhanpur Multipurpose Cyclone Shelter, Bardhanpur High School, Bhimpur Multipurpose Cyclone Shelter, Tundra Multipurpose Cyclone Shelter, and Nidhipada Sevashram.





This procedure followed standard safety protocols for missile trials, and residents are expected to return once the test is completed and safety clearance is granted.





Media reports and social media speculation have prominently linked the test to India’s next-generation Agni-6 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). Outlets such as Firstpost have referred to the trial as a possible Agni-6 test, citing the scale of preparations. Defence analysts and commentators have amplified this speculation, though scepticism remains.





Historically, Chandipur’s LC-3 has been used for shorter- to intermediate-range missile trials, including Prithvi-II, Agni-1, and occasionally Agni-3. Longer-range Agni-5 class tests are typically conducted from Abdul Kalam Island (Wheeler Island), which allows extended trajectories over the Bay of Bengal.





Reports of limited airspace restrictions, one citing approximately 350 km, have raised further doubts about whether a full-range ICBM test is feasible from LC-3. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has remained silent on the specific system under test, consistent with past practice of issuing statements only after successful completion and validation of parameters.





The Agni-6 is India’s planned successor to the Agni-5, designed as a three- or four-stage solid-propellant ICBM with advanced capabilities. It is expected to feature Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) and Manoeuvrable Re-entry Vehicle (MaRV) technology, enabling multiple nuclear warheads to strike separate targets at hypersonic speeds.





With an estimated range of 8,000–12,000 km, some assessments suggest capability beyond 10,000 km. The missile is designed to carry a payload of approximately 3 tonnes, including 10–11 nuclear warheads with independent targeting, as well as advanced penetration aids such as decoys and radar-absorbent materials.





Agni-6 is expected to be sleeker and lighter than Agni-5, with extensive use of composite materials. It is designed for road-mobile launchers to enhance survivability and rapid deployment, and potentially for a submarine-launched variant to strengthen India’s nuclear triad. The missile is intended to evade advanced missile defence systems such as China’s HQ-19, the US THAAD, and Russia’s S-500.





Development reports indicate that design work has largely been completed, with hardware realisation ongoing. In May 2018, reports outlined development around 2024 with MIRV capacity of at least 10 warheads.





In April 2026, DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat stated that DRDO was fully prepared to proceed with full-scale development of Agni-6 pending government approval. The programme builds on technologies from Agni-5 and the K-series submarine-launched ballistic missiles, aiming to strengthen India’s credible second-strike capability and extend its strategic reach.





Recent missile tests provide context for the current speculation. On 8 May 2026, India successfully tested an advanced Agni-5 variant equipped with MIRV technology from the Odisha coast, confirmed by DRDO.





The striking visuals of the launch initially sparked speculation about Agni-6. On 22 May 2026, India conducted a successful user trial of the short-range Agni-1 ballistic missile from Chandipur ITR under the Strategic Forces Command, with all parameters validated.





As of 11 June 2026, preparations for a missile test from Chandipur LC-3 are confirmed through the evacuation. While public discourse has focused on Agni-6, the characteristics of the launch site and absence of official statements suggest it could be another system, a technology demonstrator, or a different configuration. A full Agni-6 test would represent a major milestone, but DRDO typically announces such achievements only after validation.





The situation remains fluid, with heightened activity at one of India’s premier missile testing facilities. Official updates from DRDO or the Ministry of Defence are expected following any successful launch.





For the most accurate information, monitoring official sources such as the Press Information Bureau, DRDO statements, or the Ministry of Defence is essential, as speculation on social media should be treated with caution until corroborated.





Agencies







