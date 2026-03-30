



Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted a critical impediment to India's aviation growth during his visit to Bhavnagar in Gujarat on 29 March 2026.





Speaking after flagging off new flights at the local airport, he pinpointed aircraft procurement as the primary bottleneck, exacerbated by persistent global supply chain disruptions.





India currently has orders for approximately 1,700 new aircraft placed with major manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus. These commitments reflect ambitious expansion plans by domestic carriers like IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, aiming to meet surging air travel demand driven by a burgeoning middle class and economic growth.





However, Naidu cautioned that delivery timelines could stretch up to 15 years due to, engine shortages, and geopolitical tensions affecting production. This delay threatens to cap capacity at a time when passenger traffic has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels and continues to climb rapidly.





The minister emphasised that infrastructure development, such as airport construction, poses fewer challenges once land acquisition is resolved. India has aggressively expanded its airport network under the UDAN scheme, with over 150 airports now operational, but the scarcity of aircraft undermines this progress.





To counter these hurdles, the government is prioritising indigenous aircraft manufacturing through strategic joint ventures. Naidu specifically mentioned an ongoing partnership between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Brazil's Embraer to produce the Sukhoi Superjet 100, a regional jet tailored for short-haul routes.





HAL, renowned for its defence aviation expertise including the TEJAS fighter jet, brings proven manufacturing capabilities to the table. This collaboration aims to localise production, reduce import dependency, and create a supply chain ecosystem involving Indian MSMEs, potentially generating thousands of jobs in aerospace engineering.





The initiative aligns with broader 'Make in India' objectives in civil aviation, building on successes like the C295 transport aircraft project with Airbus. Naidu's remarks signal a shift from mere assembly to full-scale design and production, positioning India as a potential exporter of regional aircraft.





Challenges remain, including technology transfer negotiations and certification hurdles from global regulators like EASA and FAA. Yet, with India's vast domestic market—projected to become the world's third-largest by 2030—this venture could alleviate the aircraft crunch while fostering self-reliance.





Carriers have voiced frustrations over deferred deliveries, prompting some to explore wet-leasing options and secondary markets. Government incentives, such as viability gap funding and production-linked rebates, are under consideration to accelerate localisation.





Naidu's address in Bhavnagar underscores Gujarat's rising aviation hub status, with new routes enhancing connectivity to key industrial belts. As India eyes doubling its fleet to over 2,000 aircraft by 2035, resolving the supply bottleneck through domestic production will be pivotal.





PTI







