The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has unveiled an extraordinary roadmap extending to 2047, positioning India as a frontrunner in global space exploration.





This visionary plan encompasses a series of high-profile missions, from lunar sample returns to planetary probes and even a homegrown space station, reflecting India's commitment to self-reliance in space technology.





Central to the near-term efforts is Chandrayaan-4, slated for launch in October 2027. This mission marks a pivotal milestone, as it will collect and return up to 3 kilograms of lunar Regolith—loose surface soil—from the Moon's south pole. It will be India's first successful sample-return endeavour, building on the successes of Chandrayaan-3's rover deployment in 2023.





The south pole focus is no accident. This rugged terrain harbours potential water ice deposits in shadowed craters, vital for future lunar habitation and resource utilisation. Chandrayaan-4's lander and ascender modules will demonstrate advanced robotics and propulsion systems, paving the way for sustained human presence on the Moon.





Hot on its heels comes Chandrayaan-5 in September 2028, a collaborative venture with Japan's JAXA. The duo will target water ice detection through sophisticated spectrometers and drills, addressing lingering questions from prior missions. This partnership underscores India's growing role in international space diplomacy.





Meanwhile, Shukrayaan-1 blasts off in March 2028, India's inaugural orbiter to Venus. Orbiting the scorching planet, it will scrutinise the thick, acidic atmosphere for clues about its hellish climate and potential habitability in the distant past. Instruments like radar imagers and infrared spectrometers will pierce the clouds, offering fresh data on planetary evolution.





A crown jewel in the roadmap is the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), with assembly commencing in 2028 and full operations targeted by 2035. This modular space station will support microgravity research, technology demonstrations, and crewed missions, fostering India's expertise in long-duration spaceflight.





Propelling these ambitions skyward is the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), debuting in September 2031. Fully reusable and powered by advanced cryogenic engines, the NGLV promises dramatic cost reductions—up to 80 per cent lower than current systems—while boosting payload capacities to 15-20 tons to low Earth orbit.





Beyond 2035, the roadmap accelerates with Mars Landers, Venus Aerobot missions, and even interstellar probes. By 2047, ISRO envisions a constellation of lunar bases, interplanetary habitats, and quantum-secured satellite networks, aligning with India's national vision of becoming a developed space power.





This blueprint is not mere ambition; it leverages indigenous innovations like the PSLV's evolutions and Gaganyaan's crewed flight heritage. Challenges remain, including funding and technological hurdles, but ISRO's track record—from Mangalyaan to Aditya-L1—inspires confidence.





In essence, ISRO is not just participating in the space race; it is redefining it, blending cost-effective engineering with bold exploration to secure India's place among cosmic pioneers.





Agencies







