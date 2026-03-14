



India has ramped up its diplomatic efforts in response to escalating tensions in West Asia, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaging directly with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.





The two leaders held a telephonic conversation to address the deteriorating security situation in the region. Modi expressed profound concern over the rising hostilities, the tragic loss of civilian lives, and the destruction of essential infrastructure.





In a post on X following the call, the Prime Minister underscored India's unwavering priorities: the safety of its nationals abroad and the uninterrupted flow of goods and energy supplies. He reaffirmed New Delhi's dedication to fostering peace and stability, while calling for renewed dialogue and diplomatic initiatives to de-escalate the crisis. This outreach reflects India's strategic balancing act amid volatile regional dynamics.





At the ministerial level, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has conducted intensive discussions with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi. Their latest exchange, the fourth in recent days, covered bilateral relations as well as matters pertaining to BRICS cooperation. Jaishankar highlighted these talks in his own X post, signalling ongoing high-level coordination.





Previous rounds of conversation between Jaishankar and Araghchi focused sharply on maritime security and India's critical energy interests.





With West Asia serving as a vital conduit for global oil and gas shipments, disruptions pose a direct threat to New Delhi's economic stability. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed these engagements during its weekly media briefing.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that the most recent ministerial dialogue delved into the safety of shipping lanes and India's energy security imperatives. He cautioned that further details would be premature at this stage, underscoring the fluid nature of the situation. New Delhi continues to monitor developments closely, maintaining open channels with regional stakeholders.





This flurry of diplomacy comes against a backdrop of heightened instability in West Asia, where conflicts risk broader spillover effects. India's proactive stance aligns with its long-standing policy of non-alignment tempered by pragmatic engagement.





By prioritising citizen welfare and economic lifelines, the government seeks to safeguard national interests without being drawn into proxy battles.





The intensified exchanges with Iran also highlight New Delhi's multifaceted regional strategy. As a key player in energy transit via the Chabahar port project, India values stable ties with Tehran.





Simultaneous outreach to other powers demonstrates a calibrated approach to prevent any single event from derailing broader objectives, such as secure trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz.





Agencies







